BNB Fintech, integrate crypto into daily life

BNB Fintech is a new and innovative financial technology startup focused on cryptocurrencies; their mission is to become the future of crypto payments in person and in stores, seamlessly integrating digital currencies into people’s daily lives.

Given that those unfamiliar with it may be put off by cryptocurrencies, BNB Fintech’s goal is to eliminate confusion and simplify the buying and selling process, particularly through BNB Cash, the company’s native token.

To ensure success in every aspect of the business, the BNB Fintech team covers different sectors thanks to its expertise in finance, IT, design, merchant acquisition, payment systems, customer loyalty, human resource management, risk management and management. projects; in addition, the team is looking to include in-house software developers, marketers and a legal team.

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace

After the initial launch, BNB Fintech will begin development on its peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace, where users will be able to buy, sell and trade items in exchange for BNB Cash; think for example of Craigslist (CRGL) and OfferUp. This can be done both online and in person. For those who have used Poshmark, the tracking system will be similar. Tracking information is integrated into the app to ensure the item is delivered via online transaction; then, the buyer presses a button to confirm that they have received the package within a specific time period, depending on the tracking. Once verified, the funds are released to the seller.

Collaborate with BNB Fintech

In the future, BNB Fintech will integrate other tokens within the app to provide the service to a wider demographic; The company says it will review projects wishing to partner with BNB and offer paid ad space within the app for other cryptocurrency projects. The process will be rigorous to ensure that the project is safe, secure and can be integrated into the marketplace.

Cryptocurrency wallet

Although other cryptocurrency wallets already exist, the one offered by BNB Fintech is different in that the developments will take place internally in order to have a single access point; BNB Fintech hopes to partner with Simplex to distribute BNB Cash debit cards, allowing users to convert their cryptocurrencies into cash, so that consumers can pay for gasoline, coffee and anything else every day with a Visa or Mastercard debit card.

A POS app

BNB Fintech will offer entrepreneurs a point-of-sale (POS) application that will allow them to accept BNB Cash as a currency in both online and physical stores; the launch date for this business component is expected by the end of next year.

NFT and community

With a full collection of NFTs with utilities, each NFT will act as a subscription to the marketplace for its owner and provide privileged access to new features, updates and more; the first collection will be available within a month.

It is important to make cryptocurrencies more accessible as they continue their rapid expansion, and BNB Fintech believes that POS and transaction solutions are a key part of making digital coins more accessible.

BNB Fintech is dedicated to creating a community of like-minded people who want to bring innovation and ready-to-use solutions to integrate cryptocurrencies into everyday life. The presale of the launchpad on Unicrypt (UNCX) will take place on 2 October at 14:00 GMT.

For more information, visit BNB Fintech – The Future of Cryptocurrency Payments, www.twitter.com/bnbcashofficial and Telegram: Contact @bnbcashofficial

Image taken from Pixabay