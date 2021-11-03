BNB Price Analysis: Will Binance Cards Increase Price?

Binance BNB / USD is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of daily trading volume, founded in 2017.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency token issued by the exchange and is used as a utility on the exchange, which allows users to pay for transactions and trading fees at a lower rate.

The Binance Card works like a regular debit card. However, it allows you to spend your own cryptocurrencies. It is a VISA card accepted by over 60 million merchants globally.

Linking the Binance card to funding wallets as a catalyst for growth

On October 22, we discussed how the BSC developers proposed measures to increase the value of BNB.

On November 3, Binance announced on Twitter that the Binance Card can now be linked to users’ funding wallets.

Additionally, the exchange appears to be switching from peer-to-peer and other wallets to its funding wallet.

This means that users can now finally link their Binance card to their funding wallets, which allows them to access zero fees on their payments. Please note that third party fees may still apply.

It is an excellent benefit for those who have already obtained their Binance card. Through card activation, users can also hold cryptocurrencies in their Binance funding wallet, which in turn allows them to trade it every time they make a payment.

Binance will also offer 8% cashback to all eligible users who use the Binance Visa Card. Additionally, all funds on the Binance Card are protected by the highest security standards on Binance.

Should you invest in Binance Coin (BNB)?

As of November 3, Binance Coin (BNB) was worth $ 551.

To get a better perspective on what kind of value this is for the token, we will compare it to its all-time highest value and its performance in October.

BNB hit its all-time high on May 10, when it hit $ 686.31. This means that the token had a higher value of $ 135.31 or 24%, at its all-time high.

In terms of October performance, the lowest point was on October 12, when the token fell to a value of $ 395.57.

Its high point was on October 30, when the token increased in value to $ 536.57.

Here we can see that the token has increased in value by $ 141, or 35%, throughout October.

From October 30 to November 3, the token rose by $ 14.43, up 2%.

With the availability now to connect the Binance Card to a wallet of funds, we could potentially see an increase in the use of the Binance Exchange, which will make the BNB token more valuable.

This gives us an indication that the token can potentially reach a value of $ 580 by the end of November, making it a solid investment opportunity at its current price.