Bnl, general strike and workers in the streets

BNL workers take to the streets in the bank’s second general strike in less than a month. One of the principals, in the capital where it is the headquarters of the institute of the Bnp Paribas group, takes place under the Rome branch of the Bank of Italy in via XX Settembre.

The conflict between the company and the trade unions has been dragging on for months now and is focused on the outsourcing plan wanted by the bank led by the managing director Elena Goitini. Plan that involves about 900 workers out of 11 thousand in total.

The first strike took place last December 27 and was the first in thirty years for the former Treasury bank and above all the first of the French era that took over it, following the takeover bid, in 2006.

Confrontation on outsourcing

The outsourcing plan concerns two different dossiers. The first is the ‘Pantheon’ project with the French giant Capgemini to which BNL has decided to sell a business unit with 250 employees with IT skills (they work in the so-called IT of core banking).

The unions contested the characteristics of the agreement: Italian governance of the newco, registration with the ABI, based in Rome and guarantees, according to the bank, on a broad spectrum, including the possibility of returning to the base following any employment tensions that may arise. during the ten-year duration of the contract. Guarantees defined as insufficient by workers’ representatives. The second dossier is that of the so-called back office, for which an ad hoc negotiating table has yet to be opened. In this case, the BNL agreement reached it with Accenture. The transfer of various company branches is expected, involving over 540 workers from the Roman institute who work in 23 different Italian cities. In this case, the bankers of the BNL would be hired by Accenture Services and Technologies, a limited liability company controlled by Accenture spa, the Italian branch of the consulting multinational. For the unions, these are ‘short-term’ operations that the bank does not need in profit.