Bnp-Paribas / Il Banco, Bper and the risk that is tempting even in Paris

Bnp Paribas has swollen coffers later: could you look to Italy for new operations?

Bnp Paribas, the most important French bank, with a market capitalization of almost 75 billion euros (like the Italian ones Intesa Sanpaolo And UniCredit put together) has the “full belly“After divesting its assets retail and commercial in the United States, through its subsidiary Bank of the West, to Bmo Financial Group for 16.3 billion dollars, that is 14.4 billion euros. A good shot, definitely, which brings back a specific question topical: what to do now?

The completed operation generates a capital gain of approximately € 2.9 billion, with a positive impact on CET 1 of the group about 170 basis points. The first operation completed is a real estate acquisition, of the countervalue of 50 million euros, to grab the former headquarters of Hpe to Barcelona. But it goes without saying that there must be more on the horizon. First, as the Financial Times, the bank has received since Financial Stability Board the formal recall for increase its capital buffer by 0.5% by 2023. This is because, according to some critics, Bnp has taken too many risks. The second point concerns the repositioning of the French institution.

The delays of Bnp Paribas on M&A

By his own admission, in fact, he remained behind the competitor Europeans in some areas such asBUT. They just got hired 130 advisor overall for the healthcare sector, but obviously it needs more. 2022 will also see the launch, in February, of a Strategic Plan which will be able to count for the first time on the full contribution of the activities of Deutsche Bank prime brokerage detected in 2019. Always by the German institute it was taken over the division for the electronic management ofequity, thus giving a technological boost. The third point (the tastiest one) concerns the European banking risk. And it is not excluded that the attention of the French institute can also be addressed to Italy.

Attention to Italy

After the arrival of the national competitor Crédit Agricole, which he bought Cariparma and then Friuladria And Credito Valtellinese, Now Bnp could decide to give a “sister” to Bnl. It is not even said, among other things, that the target must necessarily be a bank. As Financial Times, in fact, the French institute was in tenth place in 2017 and 2018 in the ranking of investment bank of the Emea area. In 2019 it climbed to sixth place and in 2020 even to third, behind only JP Morgan And Goldman Sachs.

On the other hand, 2021 will close in sixth place. This is why it may be necessary to expand the scope of activities. Maybe even in Italy. However, the 14.4 billion euros would allow the French to look at any goal that is not called Intesa or Unicredit. To be clear: with Banco Bpm would be necessary 3.5 billion, one more than it would take to tear Bper to shareholders.

We are obviously talking about possibilities, there is nothing official, but the idea is suggestive and could be taken into consideration: it is clear, in fact, that the possibility of expanding could appeal to the French institute. Among other things, Italy could be a particularly interesting terrain because something is really moving. Bper with Carige, the role of Banco Bpm, the possibilities of UniCredit, if any third pole these are all games that will have to be played in 2022.