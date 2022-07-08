Board will renew nuclear medicine service gamma camera

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha, through SESCAM, has carried out a new tender this week, for an amount close to nine million euros, for the acquisition of another 14 high-tech equipment included in the INVEAT Plan.

Among the equipment tendered are six gamma cameras, seven CT and one MRI. Of the fourteen teams, eleven correspond to the high-tech renewal block and the other three represent a new incorporation.

Within the first group there are seven CT units that will be installed in the Specialty, Diagnosis and Treatment Centers of Daimiel, Almadén, Tarancón, Azuqueca de Henares, Illescas, Torrijos and Ocaña.

Likewise, the Magnetic Resonance of the National Hospital for Paraplegics, whose current equipment has become obsolete, will be renewed. Coinciding with this renovation, it will be used to change the location of the equipment, incorporating it into the dynamics of already existing healthcare circuits.

Finally, within this group, the gamma cameras of the Nuclear Medicine services of the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real, with two teams, and of the Virgen de la Luz Hospital in Cuenca, with one team, will be renewed.

This new equipment offers benefits that the previous ones did not offer, thus assuming an expansion of the service portfolio. All improve the software technology that completes the device and, therefore, increases the quality of the service it performs. In addition, in the cases of radiological equipment, all reduce the dose of ionizing radiation received by the patient.

With regard to the three newly incorporated teams, they are two gamma cameras for the University Hospital of Toledo and one for the University Hospital of Guadalajara, which will mean the incorporation of Nuclear Medicine services in both hospitals.

This new tender joins the one carried out last week for another 19 teams for an amount of 22.7 million euros. In the next few days, the latest tenders included in the INVEAT Plan will be published, with the call for tenders for the acquisition of a CT for the University Hospital Complex of Albacete and two linear accelerators for the new Radiotherapy services of the Hospitals of Cuenca and Guadalajara.

The INVEAT Plan is promoted by the Ministry of Health and is part of the programs included in the Recovery and Resilience Plan.