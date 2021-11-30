Boarding to the dog denied. The owners tie it to the pole and leave anyway. The dramatic story of Kola

Her name is Kola and she is a splendid four-year-old Husky found tied to a pole in the open, outside the terminal of the JFK Airport in New York. Yes, but what was it doing and above all, how did it get there? Passengers in transit and especially the police who, after waiting in vain for the owners, recovered it and alerted the rescue services, wondered. Yes why Kola, it has not been forgotten but simply abandoned. The reason? According to local news and to the New York Bully Crew, the organization called to intervene by the police that released the images we publish, the owners would have realized only at check-in that they did not have the necessary documentation for boarding the dog.

MORE INFORMATION

So, without thinking twice, they left the airport, tied the dog to a pole, “anyway someone will notice”, and left for what must have been a really important journey. “Shame on this family!”, Commented the rescuers who, once rescued the poor puppy, together with the Animal Care Centers association of Brooklyn are working hard to have her adopted by a family more worthy than the one who abandoned her. to itself. The authorities, in fact, have already given the green light and, while the police investigate, Kols could soon find a new home.