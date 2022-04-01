Boats, motors, life jackets: the ‘offer’ of a nautical hardware store in Cuba that raises suspicions

Boats, outboard motors, life jackets, coolers, among other nautical products, are already offered in a Specialized hardware store recently opened in the Marina Hemingway in Havana. The announcement has raised the suspicions among Cubans, who have considered the “offer” as an invitation to continue fueling the current migratory exodus on the island.

“The nautical products hardware store opened its doors, with the purpose of offering our clients a specialized and personalized service. We are located in the Marina Hemingway, in the chain of stores of the Acuario hotel. We look forward to your visit,” said the Marlin Shipyard Branch in Facebook.

In the publication, shared in the group of the same social network “Stores in MLC where there are”, the Cubans have reacted with humor, but hitting the target of a problem that is currently shaking society: that of illegal emigration, including attempts to reach the United States by sea.

“There is an all inclusive! First-aid kit, life preserver and even the cooler to go the whole trip drinking beer. Uf, what more can you ask for,” wrote Ingrid León Hernández.

Alejandro Silva, for his part, said that he is thinking of going forward “dedicating himself to sport and recreational fishing.”

“But I am not responsible if the fish is big and pulls where it is not. I have no experience in fishing,” added Silva.

“Seriously, my God. Until the Malecón dries up… and the last one to turn off the Morro“Amanda Rodriguez commented.

Yanet León said that she was going “over there running”, but sarcastically warned that there were some inconveniences.

“I already found out and to buy there you have to bring a letter from the CDR, a criminal record, a Party card, and you cannot have family and/or friends abroad under any circumstances, especially in the northern zone 90 miles away”wrote.

Yomara Interian welcomed the offer “so they can leave without worry” and Anabel Juanes, laughing, asked for “the last one for the boats and the refrigerators to go to the volcanoes.”

The publication did not specify the prices of its productsbut assuming the rise they have experienced in recent times, Ileana Gonzalez considered that first “sell the house” and then “buy the boat”.

Despite the fact that the products would be sold in MLC, Orialis Falcon Rodríguez considered the “queue that is going to form there” to be of great proportions and that “those small boats will not reach it.”