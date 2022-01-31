Boattin patches up at the last minute

Listen to the audio version of the article
Inter Juventus Women: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and live report of the match valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup
There Juventus Women from Montemurro it is confirmed in a non-brilliant moment. You risk losing in the first leg of the quarters Italian Cup against theInter but gets back on track at the last second thanks to a feat of Boattin directly from the corner. The qualification will be decided in Vinovo.
Inter Juventus Women 1-1: summary and slow motion
4 ‘Shot of Cernoia – Recovery at the edge of Caruso’s Nerazzurri area. Ball for Cernoia looking for space for the left-handed. Shot deflected for a corner
8 ‘Njoya shot – In speed he resists Lenzini’s return and kicks hard. Rejection of Peyraud-Magnin
19 ′ Staskova opportunity – Head shot from corner, Merlo saved on the line. Then the bianconere fail to push the ball into the net
27 ‘Palo Lundorf – Staskova widens for the Dane who explodes the right. Conclusion on the outside of the pole
31 ‘Njoya shot – He turns well on Lenzini and kicks. Weak, Peyraud-Magnin stops
45 ‘Caruso shot – Try twice, walled twice in the area
48 ′ Kathellen Cross – Deep free kick by Bonetti who overrides Hurtig. Behind it comes Kathellen who, with a dirty detour, finds the upper part of the crossbar
65 ′ Juventus Women struggles to become dangerous – There is a lack of precision between the bianconere and Inter are defending well
71 ‘Karchouni shot – Restart of Inter with Njoya who arms the right in tow of Karchouni. Easy to neutralize conclusion for Peyraud-Magnin
73 ′ Gol Njoya – Touch under the winning measure after Karchouni’s peeled conclusion. Juve surprised by a good restart from Inter
83 ′ Bonfantini opportunity – Nice cross by Zamanian at the far post, Bonfantini coordinates and hits in acrobatics. Reflex of Gilardi who puts in a corner
90 + 2 ‘Karchouni Occasion – Doubling is devoured face to face with Peyraud-Magnin
90 + 3 ‘Gol Boattin – Left-handed directly from the corner, perfect parable. Gilardi lets himself be surprised
Best of the match Juventus Women: Boattin REPORT CARDS
Inter Juventus Women 1-1: result and match report
Networks: 73 ′ Njoya, 90 + 3 ′ Boattin
Inter (4-3-3): Gilardi; Sonstevold, Kathellen, Kristjansdottir, Merlo; Simonetti, Csiszar, Brustia (62 ‘Karchouni); Bonetti (87 ′ Polli), Njoya Ajara (73 ′ Marinelli), Pandini (73 ′ Portales). Annex. Guarino. Available. Durante, Landstrom, Santi, Pavan, Vergani
Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Lenzini (81 ‘Nilden), Boattin; Caruso (81 ‘Zamanian), Rosucci (65’ Pedersen), Cernoia (75 ‘Bonfantini); Bonansea (65 ‘Grosso), Staskova, Hurtig. Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Forcinella, Panzeri, Sembrant
Referee: Saia of Palermo
Inter Juventus Women: the pre-match
😤⚽️#InterJuve #Go Juve pic.twitter.com/zvuqUNHtZQ
– Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) January 30, 2022
Limbering up in Lecco 🙆♀️
📺 Match action on @JuventusTV!#InterJuve #Go Juve pic.twitter.com/dp78SAUq38
– Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) January 30, 2022
📍🏟 Good afternoon from Lecco😍
📺 Don’t miss our Cup match live on @JuventusTV!#InterJuve #Go Juve pic.twitter.com/qHnbCulk2C
– Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) January 30, 2022