Boattin patches up at the last minute

Inter Juventus Women: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and live report of the match valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup

There Juventus Women from Montemurro it is confirmed in a non-brilliant moment. You risk losing in the first leg of the quarters Italian Cup against theInter but gets back on track at the last second thanks to a feat of Boattin directly from the corner. The qualification will be decided in Vinovo.

Inter Juventus Women 1-1: summary and slow motion

4 ‘Shot of Cernoia – Recovery at the edge of Caruso’s Nerazzurri area. Ball for Cernoia looking for space for the left-handed. Shot deflected for a corner

8 ‘Njoya shot – In speed he resists Lenzini’s return and kicks hard. Rejection of Peyraud-Magnin

19 ′ Staskova opportunity – Head shot from corner, Merlo saved on the line. Then the bianconere fail to push the ball into the net

27 ‘Palo Lundorf – Staskova widens for the Dane who explodes the right. Conclusion on the outside of the pole

31 ‘Njoya shot – He turns well on Lenzini and kicks. Weak, Peyraud-Magnin stops

45 ‘Caruso shot – Try twice, walled twice in the area

48 ′ Kathellen Cross – Deep free kick by Bonetti who overrides Hurtig. Behind it comes Kathellen who, with a dirty detour, finds the upper part of the crossbar

65 ′ Juventus Women struggles to become dangerous – There is a lack of precision between the bianconere and Inter are defending well

71 ‘Karchouni shot – Restart of Inter with Njoya who arms the right in tow of Karchouni. Easy to neutralize conclusion for Peyraud-Magnin

73 ′ Gol Njoya – Touch under the winning measure after Karchouni’s peeled conclusion. Juve surprised by a good restart from Inter

83 ′ Bonfantini opportunity – Nice cross by Zamanian at the far post, Bonfantini coordinates and hits in acrobatics. Reflex of Gilardi who puts in a corner

90 + 2 ‘Karchouni Occasion – Doubling is devoured face to face with Peyraud-Magnin

90 + 3 ‘Gol Boattin – Left-handed directly from the corner, perfect parable. Gilardi lets himself be surprised

Best of the match Juventus Women: Boattin

Inter Juventus Women 1-1: result and match report

Networks: 73 ′ Njoya, 90 + 3 ′ Boattin

Inter (4-3-3): Gilardi; Sonstevold, Kathellen, Kristjansdottir, Merlo; Simonetti, Csiszar, Brustia (62 ‘Karchouni); Bonetti (87 ′ Polli), Njoya Ajara (73 ′ Marinelli), Pandini (73 ′ Portales). Annex. Guarino. Available. Durante, Landstrom, Santi, Pavan, Vergani

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Lenzini (81 ‘Nilden), Boattin; Caruso (81 ‘Zamanian), Rosucci (65’ Pedersen), Cernoia (75 ‘Bonfantini); Bonansea (65 ‘Grosso), Staskova, Hurtig. Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Forcinella, Panzeri, Sembrant

Referee: Saia of Palermo

Inter Juventus Women: the pre-match