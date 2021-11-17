Bob Bondurant: the story of the American pilot

There was nothing wrong with Evanston, Illinois. Overlooking Lake Michigan, just outside Chicago, it was a place like any other to build a future for, especially if you had a couple of dealerships to run. But not for John Bondurant, who at a certain point gives up everything and packs his bags. Destination California. Him and the whole family, including Robert. That two-year-old son they call Bob at home. And even if it seems like the happy ending to a good American story, it is only the beginning of a destiny written in the stars. Hollywood.

In the Far West, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, little Bob who grew up on hamburgers and pistons stops saying around that when he grows up he wants to do like his father. Because he wants to race with cars to become a star. Speed. This is how on a Sunday morning, instead of going to church, he goes to the track, on a dirt track bike. But his parents find out right away. Like? Go home covered in mud … From two to four wheels the step is shorter than it seems, especially if you are born with the right foot heavier than the left. A detail that does not escape even those of Goodwood, who mourn its disappearance, like all motor enthusiasts. “A man who made his F1 debut in a Ferrari …” (to be precise in the 1965 American GP, ​​where he finished ninth). Of course, with these premises there would be no need to add anything else. Yet Bondurant does not go down in history for having won 30 victories out of 32 races with his Corvette (1961-1963) nor for having won at Le Mans, in the GT class (1964). But for a hiccup in Watkins Glen, which changes the course of history. Also of the cinema.

Legend has it that Paul Newman, in that Watkins Glen, New York, was complaining to Bob precisely because he had had to fly there for that blessed sports driving course (which would have served him on the set of Winning). This is the last thought that Bondurant remembers, before the accident that knocked him out for a while. Something that becomes an obsession. And so, as soon as he gets back on his feet, Bob decides that he too wants to open a driving school, but on the outskirts of Los Angeles, a stone’s throw from Hollywood. We are in 1968, Orange County is the land of farmers that it still is today and it is not difficult to find a place to place an asphalt ring. Intuition is the right one. The proximity to the set brings him a lot of show people there (we are talking about 500,000 certificates of attendance …). Special effects professionals: that is, those stuntmen who did not simulate accidents, but really did them. Not to mention the pike jumps and frenzied chases. In short, people who had every interest in learning how not to break your neck with every take. But in addition to the workers, the stars also arrive, such as Clint Eastwood, who wants an accelerated course to make a good impression with the Ferrari 275 GTB that De Laurentiis had given him. But also Tim Allen, Nicolas Cage and Tom Cruise. And of course Paul Newman. Very happy not to have to go to the other side of the States to keep the foot trained. At Bob, the ‘bluest eyes of cinema’ refine the art, especially that of knowing how to age with panache. So much so that in ’95, at the age of 70, Newman becomes the oldest rider to win a 24 hours of Daytona (GTS-1 class).