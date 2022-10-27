Bob Chapek responds to criticism about his image!

Bob Chapek assures that he is not worried about his popularity levels as long as the image of Disney remains intact

Since Bob Chapek took command of Disney in 2020, he has been in the eye of the hurricane and has starred in major controversies. And it is that, although the transition was difficult due to the pandemic, the vision of the executive is colliding a lot with the philosophy that promoted Bob Iger, the former head of the company that made the Walt Disney Company what it is today.

Part of the criticism that Chapek has received focuses a lot on your corporate vision which prioritizes market decisions over relationships and interests with its creative work teams. In addition to the fact that rumors assure that, in order to turn Disney into a technology company and bet more on the amusement parks and streaming platforms, He doesn’t have the sensitivity to stick with the controller.

And about it, Bob Chapek He responded to those comments in the only way he knows how: with a very executive vision.

Is popularity not necessary?

In an interview with the newspaper The Wall Street Journal, where he also said that “Our adult audience probably doesn’t watch animated movies once they put their kids to sleep,” Chapek assured that he is not really worried about the popularity of his image, since what interests him is what the audience thinks of Disney as a company.

“My personal feelings don’t really matter. What matters is how people think about our company, so I get out of there and I think that’s the surprise. Everybody wants to be loved and everybody wants to be loved, but in this world that’s not always necessary, so I take that off and think, what do I want Disney’s D to stand for? Bob Chapek, Wall Street Journal

He also assured that as long as “things go well with the company’s image” then he can really let criticism of his image “slip”.

But is it really going well?

Although many people have cited the Image by Bob Chapek as a problem, in reality the CEO has shown that he lacks the necessary experience to deal with certain problems and it has damaged the image of the company. The clearest example is undoubtedly the demand for Scarlett Johansson caused by the simultaneous release of Black Widow in Disney+ and movie theaters, since it showed that he has no respect for his talent when it comes to finding the most efficient way to safeguard your investments.

There was also the controversy over the law of Florida: Don’t Say Gay, where it was discovered that Disney financially supported several politicians who actively promoted a ban on primary school education on LGBT and gender issues.

After an arduous campaign created by the same creatives within Disney, the company spoke out against it. But at the time Bob Chapek said “I didn’t see the need to do it because rarely did companies get off scot-free when they took a stand on those issues.”

For that reason, rumors abound about how supposedly Bob Iger is very angry with the way the company has been run, but the Disney board of directors just renew his contract until 2025, an indicator that perhaps in economic terms it is fulfilling its mission. But without a doubt, under his mantle it is also when he has starred in the most controversies Disney.