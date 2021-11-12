Bob Chapek updates on Disney’s plans for 2022 releases

Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, has unbalanced on the Disney releases of 2022. According to reports Deadline, Chapek said: “We stick to our flexibility plan” during Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings call. And he then added: “We are still not sure how the market will react when family films return with a first cinematic window”.

Due to COVID-19, Disney canceled its scheduled theatrical releases for Pixar’s last two animated films, Soul and Luca, in favor of direct submission to Disney +. However, he has decided to have many more films debuted in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access the same day, starting from Mulan of 2020, continuing with Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise of this year. A choice that, as is well known, led Scarlett Johansson to sue Disney for canceling the exclusive launch of Black Widow without allowing her to renegotiate her contract, an issue that was eventually settled out of court. “As long as Covid is in the rearview mirror, God willing, I think the change in consumer behavior will be obviousChapek said about the theater market in 2022. He then added: “Ultimately, we will do what’s best for our shareholders. We don’t announce our films as early as we did before because we know we are in a time of change ”.

Disney’s upcoming releases

The next step for the company is Encanto by Disney Animation, which is released exclusively in theaters on November 24. Then comes Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (a 20th Century Studios film) on December 10, followed by Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (from Searchlight Pictures) on December 17. And again Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man (another 20th Century Studios film) on December 22nd.