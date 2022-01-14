Bob Kennedy Killer Remains in Jail – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 14 JAN – Sirhan Sirhan, the killer of Robert Kennedy, remains in prison. California Governor Gavin Newsom denied granting probation. The decision despite the California Parole Board’s recommendations and despite Kennedy’s two sons, Robert and Douglas, having expressed a favorable opinion. The rest of the Kennedy family remain opposed.

Sirhan, 77, a Jordanian of Palestinian origin, has been in prison for 53 years. Bob Kennedy, brother of Jfk, was killed in March of ’68 in the kitchen of the Hotel Ambassador in Los Angeles after an election campaign event.

Birhan was initially sentenced to the death penalty, but this was converted to life imprisonment in 1972 after the California Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional. Governor Newsom has never hidden that he is a great admirer of the figure of Bob Kennedy, calling him his "political hero". "After decades of imprisonment – he wrote explaining his decision – the detainee has failed to address the shortcomings that led him to assassinate Senator Kennedy. Mr. Sirhan lacks the discernment that could prevent him from carrying out the same kind of dangerous actions as past".