Bob Odenkirk He is one of the best actors we have today and it is time for the whole world to recognize him.

The actor managed to make the whole world fall in love with an unscrupulous lawyer (who wasn’t even the lead in the series) in breaking Bad and then he showed that, if you have the right person and the right elements, a spinoff can be as good, or even better, than the original story, and it’s not luck or coincidence that he already has two Emmys in his collection of trophies.

Better Call Saul gave to Odenkirk the opportunity to shine and be the protagonist and show all his skills (and now there are even rumors that he could be the next villain in the James Bond saga), but now that the series has come to an end (because, apparently, there will be no season 7), it is a good time to remember all the other stories he has given us and that they are perfect.

Maybe he doesn’t have an Oscar, but Bob Odenkirk (which also has a great routine to fill you with muscle after 50) does not need it, it is the favorite of millions of people and its series are already classics.

Bob Odenkirk and his best series (and where to watch them)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Nominated for 46 Emmy Awards, this series is considered one of the best in television history, and that is something historic for a spinoff. The series follows Jimmy McGill, a criminal lawyer who, over time and a series of unexpected events, becomes a Saul GoodmanWalter White’s lawyer in Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad (Netflix)