Bob Odenkirk: How much did you charge for each episode of Better Call Saul? SALARY

The name of the moment is definitely Bob Odenkirkthe protagonist of the most popular series in recent months Better Call Saulwhose title was even trending on networks this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, which is reaching its final chapter, after six seasons, 63 episodes and seven years in which fans followed step by step the adventures, the dramas, the adventures and to the great love story lived by the most charismatic and corrupt lawyer on Netflix, Saul Goodman. It is precisely this success that could make us think that Bob Odenkirk has just pocketed a real fortune What salary for each of the episodes of this last season, right? Next we are going to tell you how much the actor actually earned.

Better Call Saul, the spin-off that was born from the successful original series of Netflix, also written and directed by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, breaking bad, seems to have been as overwhelmingly successful as Heisenberg and Jesse. And considering that the protagonists of the series, starting with Bob Odenkirk, achieved a nomination for the 2022 Emmy Awards, it would be expected that not only the protagonist but also Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring) They would have reached the final stretch of the series with a salary similar to that of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke for Game of Thrones, who received a salary of 500 thousand dollars per chapter or that of the actors of The Big Bang Theory, who came to win one million dollars per episode.

However, to the surprise of fans of the Breaking Bad universe, the protagonist who gave life to the loved and hated Saul Goodman, before Jimmy McGill and then Gene Takovic, earns a figure well below what would be expected.

How much does Bob Odenkirk earn for playing Saul Goodman?

If you are a red-bone fan of Better Call Saul, what we are going to tell you next probably seems unheard of and perhaps a little unfair, but the reality is that the protagonist of this successful spin-off only won the amount of 200 thousand dollars; that is, 3 million 981 thousand 220 pesos, for his performance in each chapter of this series, whose final episode is causing a stir right now on social networks.

And while it might seem like very poor pay for such a good job done by the Better Call Saul star, whose character Saul Goodman allowed him to create his own tragic hero story on the order of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, the truth is that after having a fairly humble origin, thanks to his work alongside Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, Bob Odenkirk managed to amass a fortune that in 2022 amounts to 16 million dollars, approximately 318 million 497 thousand 600 pesos.

Bob Odenkirk Says Goodbye to Better Call Saul

After the premiere of the final chapter of the series, the protagonist of Better Call Saul shared a video of almost two minutes on his Twitter account with which he said goodbye to his fans and thanked them for the love they have shown throughout everything. this time the character he has played since that legendary eighth episode of the second season of Breaking Bad, written by Peter Gould and directed by Terry McDonough.

“Everyone has been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and ‘Better Call Saul,’ and I’m not good at answering that question because, frankly, I’m still having a hard time putting this experience and even my character into perspective. That’s a lot.” moving parts that fit together so well and it’s a mystery to me how this all happened,” he said.

Likewise, Odenkirk appreciated the opportunity to play an iconic role in his career, as he assured that although he did nothing to earn it at first, he hoped to have done enough to have earned it over six seasons.

“Thank you for giving us a chance, because we got off a lot of people’s favorite show and we could have been hated for just trying to do another show, but they gave us a chance, and I hope we made the most of it.”

After the spectacular closure of the Saul Goodman story, fans just hope that their favorite actors close this 2022 with their respective statuettes at the Emmys.

