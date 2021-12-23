Bob track for Milan-Cortina, in the end the state pays (and not the Veneto): the government allocates another 20 million

The Christmas gift by the state Luca Zaia found it in the form of a financing. Under the tree one twenty million euros that allow the Veneto region not to pay anything – “Badly 5 million euros”, said the Northern League governor – for the realization of the new bobsleigh track to Curtain, in view of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The announcement was made to Venice during a press conference that took stock of the state of the art of the project, in the presence of Ivo Ferriani, president of the World Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

The new loan, which received the approval of the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, is added to two more of 17 million And 23 and a half million euros already allocated at the end of 2020 and a few months ago with the major works decree. In this way the Veneto, although a proud supporter of its own autonomy and requests for proxies from the State, must resort to Rome to reduce the economic impact of the Olympics on own coffers. It had always been said in Venice that the bobsleigh run would be paid for by the Veneto. It was no coincidence that they had been allocated 85 million euros, when the hypothesis was to combine the reconstruction of the runway “Eugenio Monti“Of Cortina also a theme park for tourists. This hypothesis, however, had been rejected in April 2020 from International Olympic Committee, which had invited the Region to choose alternative locations. Then she gave up out of respect for the sovereignty of the Venetian territorial body, saying however that the latter would be hired burden And responsibility of a realization that did not appear on line for the purposes of the Games.

In a year and a half the Zaia junta did turn around (but only two months ago) compared to the entertainment track, which would have been a economic failure. The IOC remained at the window. The Italian government, probably solicited by the requests of the Veneto and by the concerns of the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, has decided to widen the purse strings. Result: Cortina will have its own track, Zaia will not see the Venetian Olympics halved, the Venetians will not shell out almost nothing (Rome takes care of the payment). And the effect on the environment from the Dolomites it will only be seen in three years.

Urged by questions, Ivo Ferriani (who was already involved in the Olympics of Turin 2006) appeared a bit elusive. He has not been able to say how many there are actually practitioners of bobsleighs in Italy, since their small number it made critics turn up their noses for a work that will cost anyway 61 million euros. Certainly, he admitted, the national teams only collect one fortnight of athletes, even if the pelvis could reach a few dozen athletes. “But there are also the South Tyroleans who go to church with him on Sundays sledding”Added Ferriani. He then spoke of “frugal games” marked by economic sustainability And environmental. But then why the Cortina track will record a deadweight loss of 400 thousand euros a year to work? “We can improve that balance sheet, if we act as a manager, Cortina will become a Polo shirt of the bob “. Strange, usually in public works the predictions are more optimistic of the final balance sheets. There is no risk of doing another one cathedral in the desert like the track of Cesana in Piedmont, cost 110 million euros has been closed for 10 years, why too expensive? “You learn from mistakes, I put my face to it so that they are not repeated”. Ferriani, who is a member of the IOC, did not explain what convinced the body itself to change your mind compared to the unheard ultimatums of 2020 to find alternative tracks to that of Cortina.

So Italy, Veneto and the Italian representatives in the IOC I want the track to be made. Otherwise it would be one national fool. But you will manage to arrive in time for the end of 2024, deadline for delivery, in order to make possible the tests and trials in the winter 2025 that precedes the Olympics? On this point, how ilfattoquotidiano.it has already reported, the delay it is remarkable. The construction sites should have already been open since June 2021, while we are just at the stage of drafting the feasibility study (assigned a few days ago to a pool of professionals). All the other steps are needed: Definitive project, international competitions, assignment of works, opening of construction sites. The actual time to build the new track had been indicated in the application phase in 40 months (from the start of the works), now the Region assures that it will make it in 19 months, given that the bulldozers they will not go into operation before June 2023. Is it realistic? The same Region, in one of the 70 questions / answers of a newly published handbook that wants to reply to objections of environmentalists and citizens, must admit: “Times are a critical time, but today they still exist good chance of realization within the useful terms if the schedules prepared are respected from here on “. “Good chances”, not yet certainties.