Bobby-Brown-Star-Wars | Rumors arise that Millie Bobby Brown may appear in the Star Wars franchise | SHOWS

Millie Bobby Brown in starwars? It’s not such a far-fetched idea. After causing a furor in the successful series of Netflix, stranger things; many franchises would be interested in hiring the young star of the series now that the plot is in its final seasons. Millie became popular for playing the enigmatic Eleven on the series, who became the iconic character of the franchise.

Disney and Lucasfilms, following the trends, would like to have such a popular actress in one of their franchises to attract larger audiences. The parents and the representative of the actress have held informal talks with the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, which, although they have not been made official, have reached agreements.

According to sources taken from ComicBook, the words have been positive:

“Millie is on Disney’s radar for new Star Wars projects. She has been in contact with Kathleen, who is aware of her desire to star in a movie or have a central role in one of the new TV projects for Disney+. The conversations they have had are informal, but there is great mutual respect. Disney executives are well aware that Millie Bobby Brown is already an icon for audiences between the ages of 10 and 30 and what this means in terms of attraction. He could easily take home $15 million for a first movie or TV series. And he doesn’t need to audition.”

Mille Bobby Brown.

Nothing official yet, but it wouldn’t be such a brazen idea. Stranger Things is about to end, after all, and Disney will still want to sell the popularity of the series. In other entries, they added famous actors to their franchises as they had appeared in other popular series (such as Emilia Clarke (Daenerys in Game of Thrones), once added to Only).

