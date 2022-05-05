Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, has been sued for the acquisition of Microsoft

Activision Blizzard has been sued by the authorities of the city of New York for the acquisition of Microsoft, which was recently approved by the majority of the company’s shareholders (via VGC). Authorities have accused Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, of rushing to sell the company to Microsoft in an attempt to shirk responsibility for the infractions committed and obtain important bonuses. According to the cited media, the lawsuit belongs to several individuals who own shares of the company and was filed on April 26 by the New York Employees Retirement System.

Apparently, the plaintiffs filed the lawsuit with the intent to gain access to your corporate books and records, all in order to expose Kotick and his board of directors for having reduced the price of the company’s shares with their bad practices. According to the report, the plaintiffs began seeking access to Activision Blizzard’s internal documents starting last October, shortly after the studio was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for its apparent inability to manage sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees.

Kotick tried to close the deal with Microsoft without consulting the Board

Going by the points of the lawsuit, as those in charge have stated, Microsoft began talks with Kotick for the acquisition deal just three days after the publication of a Wall Street Journal report that claimed the boss had been in the know for years. of accusations of unacceptable sexual conduct, however much the company tried to deny it. “Given Kotick’s personal responsibility and responsibility for Activision’s broken workplace, it should have been clear to the Board that was not fit to negotiate a sale of the company. But it wasn’t,” the suit alleges.

Without Board authorization or an actual offer from Microsoft, Kotick informed Microsoft that it would be willing to accept an offer.

“Microsoft opened acquisition discussions on November 19, 2021, but the Board did not hold a meeting to discuss Microsoft’s scope until two weeks later, on December 1, 2021. In that window, without authorization from the Board or a Microsoft’s actual offer, Kotick informed Microsoft that he would be willing to accept an offer in the range of $90 to $105 per share. The speed with which Kotick moved not only to set a bid ceiling, but to execute a deal, was to be expected.. The merger not only offered Kotick and his fellow directors a means to avoid liability for their egregious breaches of fiduciary duty, but also offered Kotick the potential for substantial unearned benefits,” the suit continues.