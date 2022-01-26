Bobby Kotick will earn a $ 375 million payout

With Activision-Blizzard joining Microsoft Gaming, Bobby Kotick, the much-discussed CEO of the Call of Duty company, will receive a severance pay of 375 million dollars pre-tax, as reported by Bloomberg.

CEO since 2017, Kotick owns nearly 4 million Activision shares, more than any other company executive can say. The second largest shareholder, Chairman of the Board Brian Kelly, owns 1.4 million.

Bobby Kotick’s compensation at Activision has always been a source of heated discussion, and on several occasions it has been pointed out that the CEO earns a lot more proportionally than corporate employees. Following allegations of harassment and gender discrimination rained down on the Call of Duty house, Kotick decided to cut his salary by 99%, stopping at $ 62,500, the minimum wage in this case under California State law.

In previous years, Kotick has more than once reorganized Activision-Blizzard teams, and in some cases we have seen the firing of a significant number of collaborators. This and the most recent allegations have contributed over time to create a not exactly positive image of Kotick, who will continue to fill the role of CEO of Activision. until the acquisition of Microsoft is formalized by 2023.