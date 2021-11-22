Tech

Bobby Kotick will leave if he cannot quickly resolve the situation – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, he would have confided to some of his colleagues that will leave the company in case he is not able to quickly fix the situation that has arisen. The statement would have been made during a meeting between Activision’s top management, held last Friday. Of course, the reference is to the facts that have emerged in recent months, with heavy accusations of discrimination, mistreatment and violence against employees.

Will Bobby Kotick leave Activision Blizzard or not?

Will Bobby Kotick leave Activision Blizzard or not?

Kotick must go and dismantle a brotherhood working culture that according to the chronicles he himself helped to create and has tolerated for years. After all, he has been directing Activision Blizzard for three decades, so he certainly can’t turn the other way when it comes to attributions of responsibility.

Activision Blizzard does not currently sail in very good waters. Since the Wall Street Journal published its latest report, the company’s shares have fallen by 16%, while the loss in value has been as much as 30% since the allegations began to rain. The pressure to get Kotick to step back is coming from all sides, starting with a small number of small shareholders, through hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees, to the top of other big players in the industry. video games, which evidently feel uncomfortable doing business with Kotick, such as Sony’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phil Spencer.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Stars of Blood, emerged from the artwork of Valve’s space game, canceled – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

PC Gaming and video games discounts, new offers

5 days ago

What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

2 weeks ago

there is a lack of semiconductors and production could suffer a decline

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button