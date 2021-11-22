Bobby Kotick will leave if he cannot quickly resolve the situation – Nerd4.life

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, he would have confided to some of his colleagues that will leave the company in case he is not able to quickly fix the situation that has arisen. The statement would have been made during a meeting between Activision’s top management, held last Friday. Of course, the reference is to the facts that have emerged in recent months, with heavy accusations of discrimination, mistreatment and violence against employees.

Will Bobby Kotick leave Activision Blizzard or not?

Kotick must go and dismantle a brotherhood working culture that according to the chronicles he himself helped to create and has tolerated for years. After all, he has been directing Activision Blizzard for three decades, so he certainly can’t turn the other way when it comes to attributions of responsibility.

Activision Blizzard does not currently sail in very good waters. Since the Wall Street Journal published its latest report, the company’s shares have fallen by 16%, while the loss in value has been as much as 30% since the allegations began to rain. The pressure to get Kotick to step back is coming from all sides, starting with a small number of small shareholders, through hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees, to the top of other big players in the industry. video games, which evidently feel uncomfortable doing business with Kotick, such as Sony’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phil Spencer.