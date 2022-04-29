Bobby Lashley suffers a spectacular accident

Midtime Editorial

Fortunately, everything was in a scare, because bobby lashley stood up and was able to continue his fight against Drew McIntyreon the tour of WWE for the UK.

The all mightyduring a brand event, in New Castle, Englandwent long when he wanted to make a set of ropes, because the upper one came off, so he went in band, resulting in a resounding fall.

McIntyre and Lashleythey were struggling in a hand-to-hand fight, and when both bounced off the laces, they snapped, causing Bobby plummeted to the ground.

Bobby Lashley took a scary spill outside of the ring at a WWE live event today after the top ring rope snapped on an Irish whip. According to a few fans on Twitter who were in attendance, he seemed to be okay after and finished the match. pic.twitter.com/V3d6hMegwB — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 29, 2022

Waiting for WWE to issue a statement about the health of the fighter, who was surely evaluated by the company’s doctors, it seems that it will not go beyond the harsh impact of the injured person.

Company presentations by Old continent will follow this Friday in London, EnglandSaturday 30 in Paris, Franceand will finally end in Leipzing, Germany, on Sunday May 1.

