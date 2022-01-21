Bobby Moore, the captain of the Legend

Bobby Moore, today we want to dedicate a small focus to a great champion of the past, a footballer who has been able to write important pages and chapters in the history of English football and beyond.

“Three Lions”– The English national team which traditionally plays is no longer able to bring home an important trophy. Many podiums but fans always dry-mouthed. The latest example are the penalties against Italy during the European Championships in 2021. Yet this national team knew how to win is Bobby Moore is a prime example, BM was the captain of the English national team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup and is now considered one of the legends not only for the Premier League but at the level of world football history. In short, one of the strongest defenders in the world, the captain who had the honor of lifting the World Cup in London.

When one thinks of his football career, the West Ham Utd, an icon for this team. In the 60s he was able to win with the Martelli, not an easy feat because this team certainly of charm and blazon cannot boast the same palmares as a Liverpool or Manchester United to give a quick example. But when you have a winning DNA, things change and successes arrive. The Prestigious FA Cup of 64, the Charity Shield of the same year and the Cup Winners’ Cup the following year. He was made a baronet in 1967 and moreover many generations who did not know this footballer have loved him for the famous film “Escape to Victory” in 1981 with Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone, together with Pele and other internationally renowned footballers, playing the part of one of the protagonists of the football match between German soldiers and allied prisoners.

Wikipedia photo

