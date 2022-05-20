Bobby Shmurda Praises New York’s Rap Lyrics Bill

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Hip-hop has a long history of rappers whose lyrics are used against them when they are on trial for a crime they allegedly committed. Young Thug and Gunna are currently going through this with their RICO case, and many comments have pointed out how unfair it is that people’s art can be used to convict them of alleged crimes.

Earlier this week, hip-hop scored a small victory against this trend when the New York State Senate passed the ‘Rap Music on Trial’ bill, which bars prosecutors from using the lyrics in front of courts. Bill had received support from rappers such as JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti and Killer Mike.

Following the news, Bobby Shmurda spoke to TMZ about the landmark bill, and it’s clear he’s happy that progress is being made. However, he believes the bill should be passed across the country, including in Georgia, Thug and Gunna’s home state.

“I’m grateful for that,” the Brooklyn rapper said. “I feel like this needs to happen all over the country, especially what’s going on in Atlanta right now. I feel like rap is the most targeted and you know, rap is a expression. If you watch movies, it’s all about expression. Rap ​​is just expression, so I feel like it shouldn’t be said in court or anything.

Bobby Shmurda also argued that male rappers are more scrutinized than their female counterparts when it comes to taking their lyrics literally — even college graduates like 2 Chainz.

“You hear Nicki Minaj, she raps all kinds of stuff, but nobody’s gonna point fingers at Nicki Minaj or Cardi B because their wives. But as a young black guy from a neighborhood, he spits that out, it’s like “Oh, that could be true!” This man probably went to college and all! 2 Chainz went to college!

He added, “When they say rap could be used against you, it limits your art because sometimes people just want to be free. You should have the freedom to rap whatever you see in your neighborhood, because you’re giving things to the world that they don’t see.

Bobby experienced this type of situation first hand when he was arrested in 2015. His hit “Hot N-gga” played a role in his arrest as law enforcement linked his team’s alleged crimes. GS9 to the lyrics spoken in the song. .

On the music side, Bobby Shmurda revealed to TMZ that he has two projects underway: an EP to be released next month, followed by his ready to live album which should arrive in the next 60 days.

The rapper recently kicked off the hype train with “They Don’t Know,” his first independent release following his departure from Epic Records.

