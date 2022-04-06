Bobby Witt Jr. will start the season with the Royals
PHOENIX – It’s time for Bobby Witt Jr. in Kansas City.
The No. 1 prospect in all of baseball he will start the season with the Royals and make his Opening Day debut as Kansas City’s starting third baseman against the Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Witt and the Royals announced the long-awaited news Tuesday, before the team traveled to Kansas City to start the 2022 season on Thursday.
The club had signaled all spring that this was the path they wanted to take with the 21-year-old infielder. Witt attended practice as a guest, but quickly fit in with the big team, playing third base with the starters and taking batting practice with a group that included Salvador Pérez and Carlos Santana and Adalberto Mondesi.
Witt hit .290/.361/.575 with a .936 OPS and nearly went 30-30 while hitting 33 home runs and stealing 29 bases between Double-A and Triple-A last year, playing in the All-Star Futures Game in Denver. and being named Baseball-America’s Minor League Player of the Year.
That performance set in motion the plan to open up a spot for Witt on the big team, giving him a chance to earn the job.
The Royals decided that Mondesi was their best option at shortstop — though they continue to see Witt as their shortstop of the future — and Nicky Lopez their best second baseman.
Third base was thus ready for Witt to take. And he never let her go, posting a 1.222 OPS in 12 Cactus League games with three mile homers, plus infield hits and two stolen bases. She also showed solid defense at third base.