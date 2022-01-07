Bobcat unveils T7X, the first all-electric excavator. That’s why he can define it like this | CES 2022

The electrification process is affecting every sector of mobility, including the work machines. Bulldozers, excavators, and other electrically powered technical machinery are certainly not new but, during the current edition of the CES in Las Vegas, Doosan Bobcat unveiled what he called the world’s first all-electric excavator. What do they mean by this statement?

There Bobcat T7X, this is its name, in addition to having an electric motor, the first to completely renounce the classic hydraulic system for the movement of the arms and the bucket. The classic oil-filled pistons are in fact replaced with a system of actuators and electric motors, which do not require fluids. All supported by a 67 kWh battery.

For this reason the T7X only uses approx a liter of refrigerant (which Bobcat also calls eco-frinendly), instead of tens of liters of petroleum derivatives. So in addition to being zero emissions for movement, it also for its mechanisms, reduces noise in the work environment, reduces vibrations, and offers instant torque and more easily adjustable. Furthermore, the operator does not have to respect any “warm-up” time.

An expensive prototype then? Not at all, Bobcat T7X received the CES Innovation Awards in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Smart Cities category, and also the interest of Sunbelt Rentals, one of the most important American rental companies, which will acquire a substantial fleet for its more than 1,000 stores.