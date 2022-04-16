Boca Chica leads visits; Juan Dolio and Guayacanes with fewer attendees

With a visit to different beaches in the Dominican Republic, such as Guayacanes, Juan Dolio and Boca Chica, a tourist drop can be observed in the first two, while the last “steals the show” with a large number of attendees.

From sitting eating fish, sunbathing and others enjoying the yaniqueques, it is thus possible to see the bathers.

In each of the maritime beauties visited, the presence of the different authorities in charge of safeguarding local and foreign citizens is seen.

“Here we are sharing as a family, I came because my sister arrived from the United States and we went out to enjoy a little,” said Dahiana Rojas, a visitor to Boca Chica.

José Alfredo Rodríguez, a father of a family who decided to take a “romantic trip” taking advantage of the fact that his children are cared for by his grandmother in the province of La Vega, commented the following:

“I like to come to this piece of Guayacanes because there are not so many people, because the Covid-19 has not gone away yet, I made a getaway with my wife and we are enjoying it.”

The Dominican Red Cross and the Civil defense They are present in the spas of the different provinces of the country, with the task of taking bathers out at 6:00 in the afternoon.

Julián Ramos, who is in charge of the point located in Playa Guayacanes, explained that “we are here to assist bathers and attend to any emergency that may arise.”

He also said that the use or entry of glass bottles and children without the supervision of their parents or guardians is prohibited.

Vendors describe buscones as “thieves”

After a tour of several beaches in the country, the sellers are with the “cry to heaven” since the famous buscones double the prices of the formal sellers.

In Playa Guayacanes, a vendor whose name remains anonymous, explained that despite the fact that they are part of a union, it does not “confront” them because their leader benefits from these acts and those who have the audacity to contradict them run with the disadvantage of being attacked.

“Right now everything is going against us, we are here provisionally while Tourism builds the plaza, what I sell for 300, one of them takes 1,000 away from you,” the man pointed out.

He also explained that they have to pay taxes to different institutions and incidentally they must change the union card twice a year.

For her part, Wendy Reyes, in Playa Juan Dolio, expressed her annoyance. Reyes has a business in this spa with a cost per table of 500 pesos while the “buscones” have this item between 1,000 a 1,500 pesos.

“This is a robbery, dial 1,000 pesos for a table, that’s a fraud for customers,” said Wendy.

Although he said that the sale is “slow”, he reported that this may vary since each one has a different type of clientele.

Las Americas Toll

At the exit to the east of the Dominican capital, there were no congestions on the second day of the Holy Week holiday

Vehicular traffic on the roads that lead to the Las Américas Toll Road was calm and with a notable decongestion in the early hours of Good Friday.

During a tour of that toll area, a team of reporters from this newspaper was able to verify the low influx of vehicles that were traveling in order to leave the capital city.

In its surroundings it was possible to observe dozens of members of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) and of the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transport (Digesett) carrying out its work of assistance and surveillance of travelers.

Due to the Holy Week holiday, many residents of the Dominican capital traveled from Holy Wednesday to the interior of the country to visit their relatives or to vacation.

The picture was different yesterday. The exodus of citizens leaving Greater Santo Domingo was reflected in the Duarte, Sánchez Vieja, Seis de Noviembre and Las Américas highways.

The traffic jams were noisy, especially after noon, reaching the lines of vehicles around the tolls up to two kilometers long.