Boca is dying of envy: Ángel Romero’s goal at pitch level and his message dedicated to Cruz Azul

Ángel Romero made his debut as Cruz Azul’s scorer and a new shot of his score was published at the Azteca Stadium; Boca Juniors cannot avoid being on the lookout.

The dream moment arrived. dream debutthe perfect setting, a grand entrance into the Aztec stadium and thousands of excited souls waiting for him. Barely four minutes had passed since the meeting began and, then, the most imposing venue in Mexico exploded at goal shout. Was Ángel Romero, who debuted as a scorer for Cruz Azul this Thursday in his presentation at the Concachampions to assert himself as luxury reinforcement in La Noria.

The Paraguayan winger has played just two games as a cement player, one in Liga MX, with his debut as a substitute against Necaxa on the Matchday 5and the other last Thursday, as starter to play his first match in the Concacaf Champions League; and despite the few minutes of play he has had, he has already scored his first goal, a luxury tunnel and has left very good sensations. It keeps more alive than ever the hopes of having everything a crack in the machine.

It is so, that Blue Cross did not hesitate show off the great goal that Ángel Romero signedbecause far from the image that the fans could see through the signal of Fox Sports, the cement team shone with an exclusive shot of their annotation at field level. The Paraguayan was at the exact time and place to finish off the collection of free shot by Romulo Otero; with power and precision sent to save the ball and ran to celebrate with outstretched arms and even the occasional kiss.

The former San Lorenzo player played 71 minutes of the match, in which The Machine won 3-1 against Forge FC to seal your pass to the Quarterfinals in the Conachampionsand in which the 29 year old footballer surprised with his great performance and his numbers, because in addition to the goal and a tremendous Chilean that almost ended up in the networks, recorded a 88% passing effectivenesswith a total of 22 correct.

Ángel Romero and his message seen by Boca Juniors

After his dream debut, Angel Romero took the time to send his first message as a scorer, however, he did it through his social networks, which he shares with his brother Óscar Romero and that a few days ago he became a player of Boca Juniorsso inevitably, from Argentina They will always be attentive to what they both do Twins and therefore they will have to be aware of the brilliant beginning that the footballer has had already waiting in their lines in the past pass market and that He changed it, at the last minute, for Cruz Azul.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!