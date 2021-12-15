Boca Juniors beat Barcelona on penalties

The Boca Juniors wins the first edition of the ‘Maradona Cup’ beating the Barcelona, next opponent among other things of the Naples in the Europa League play-offs. The two clubs competed for this friendly tournament, atypical in terms of schedule, to remember Diego Armando Maradona.

NAPLES, ITALY – NOVEMBER 28: A statue of Diego Maradona is displayed to the fans prior to the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on November 28, 2021 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

The victory for the Argentines matured on penalties, after the sterile 1-1 in regulation time scored by the scoring of Jutgla And Zeballos. To deliver the trophy to the winning team was the daughter of Maradona, Dalma.

Despite the scale of the event, the stadium of Riyadh (United Arab Emirates) who hosted the match did not register a massive turnout. The return to the field with the Barça shirt of Dani Alves, returning after several seasons in the Catalan team, which took the opportunity to warm up the engines in view of the comeback in the championship. Without forgetting the double European appointment on 17 and 24 February against the team of Luciano Spalletti.