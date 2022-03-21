Boca Juniors beat River Plate 1-0 in the Argentine Superclásico | INTERNATIONAL

Boca won 1-0 (partial 0-0) against River, as a visitor, in the Argentine soccer superclassic played this Sunday at the Monumental stadium, in the outstanding match of the seventh date of the first division League Cup .

Colombian Sebastián Villa (53) scored the goal for Boca’s victory, after taking advantage of a mistake made by River’s defense.

With this result, Boca rises to first place in Zone 2 of the League Cup, while River was third in Zone 1.

PREVIOUS

River Plate and Boca Juniors face each other live online for the Argentine Professional League Cup at the crossroads of teams from Zone 1 and 2. Those led by Marcelo Gallardo welcome the pupils of Sebastian Battaglia in the Monumental Stadium of Nuñez. In this note of THE MOUTH Know all the details of the Argentine superclassic such as the time, date and channel to closely follow the important meeting.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors are the protagonists of a new edition of the Argentine Superclásico at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

What time is River vs. Mouth

The match between River Plate and Boca Juniors is played this Sunday, March 20 at 5:00 p.m. in Peru and 7:00 p.m. in Argentina. Here we will leave you a list with the schedules

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 11:00 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles): 3:00 pm

United States (New York): 6:00 pm

Where to watch River vs. live mouth

The channel in charge of broadcasting the Argentine superclassic between River Plate and Boca Juniors is Star+ for all of South America, while TNT Sports is in charge of broadcasting the match in Argentina. In addition, you can follow the match minute by minute through the EL BOCÓN website.

