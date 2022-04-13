Boca Juniors defeated Always Ready 2-0 for Copa Libertadores | Libertadores Cup

Boca Juniors defeated Always Ready on Tuesday 1-0 boliviano and pressed the Group E of the Copa Libertadores 2022. With as much of Darius Benedettothe xeneize team equaled Deportivo Cali, which plays on Wednesday at the home of Corinthians.

Duel very locked in the first part. Although the locals took the reins of the game, the visit did not give away a single space. Few approaches and many crashes at La Bombonera.

It is worth remembering that this crossing had a good Colombian presence. Frank Fabra and Álex Rambal were starters in Boca and Always Ready respectively, while Gustavo Torres, Mauricio Cortés Armero and Elkin Blanco entered for the Bolivian team in the complement. Jorman Campuzano stayed on the bench of substitutes xeneize.

Although the homeowner approached the fourth now with a shot by Exequiel Zeballos inside the area, the first great scoring opportunity ended in the opening of the scoring. At 25′, Zeballos won again from the left, Rambal could not avoid his low center and Darío Benedetto pushed the ball.

And when it seemed that the first part ended without major changes, the tension took over the commitment. At minute 45, Always Ready was left with one less player due to the direct red card against Rodrigo Ramallo, after a kick to the face by Fabra. Fact that later gave rise to a battle between players of both teams.

The second 45 minutes began with a great novelty in Boca, Agustín Rossi could not continue due to injury and in his place Leandro Brey entered, a 19-year-old boy who made his debut in Libertadores.

With the extra man, the xeneize team sent at will and without much opposition. Of course, the danger was never seen in the Bolivian arch. A lot of possession, little, almost none, effectiveness.

At 56′, Eduardo Salvio had a double chance to widen the difference. Both opportunities came from the aerial game: first, a precise center from Fabra and a header that grazed the post; second, a corner kick and a good header that goalkeeper Arnaldo Giménez saved.

After 80 minutes, the Colombians Cortés and Torres entered the visit to refresh the attack, but they could do little.

in the last breath, Benedetto took advantage of a perfect corner kick executed by Óscar Romero and with a cross shot he decreed his double and the final 2-0. Three points in the pocket and fixed goal difference (0).