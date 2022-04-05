Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali with yellow jersey for debut in Copa Libertadores 2022 | football curiosities

Deportivo Cali will have a difficult debut in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This Tuesday, April 5, they will face Boca Juniors at the Palmaseca stadium, in a vibrant match that is expected to be full of sugar fans.

The Argentine team will have significant casualties due to sanctions and injuries, including Sebastián Villa and Carlos Izquierdoz. In the Boca delegation are the Colombians Frank Fabra and Jorman Campuzano, who would be starters.

Boca knows that winning the first game in the competition, and even more so as a visitor, could be crucial to qualify for the round of 16. That is why, given the absences and the problems with which he may arrive in Palmaseca, he will put forward a cabal that has already given him good results.

Thus, from the xeneize club they are already preparing the competition clothes, and that is why they will wear their second shirt, the yellow one, because it has brought them good luck.

It was yellow that Boca won the Superclásico 0-1 over River Plate at the Monumental, and also beat Estudiantes de La Plata on the puncture court.

Thus, the alternative shirt, with yellow as the predominant color, seems to be one of Boca’s weapons for its last away games. Will it work in Palmaseca?