Sports

Boca vs Barracas Central: the curious reaction of Luis Advíncula after Darío Benedetto’s scissor goal | VIDEO | RMMD | DTBN | Argentinian | ar | SPORT-TOTAL

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Darío Benedetto met again with the networks this Saturday and not in any way. He did it with a double for the victory of Boca Juniors over Barracas Central by the Professional League Cup 2022. His second conquest was a real goal and blew up La Bombonera. One of the most curious to react was Luis Advinculawho celebrated in his own way the 2-0 of the ‘Xeneize’.

LOOK | Boca Juniors 2-0 Barracas Central: ‘Xeneize’ victory in the Argentine Professional League

‘Pipa’ jumped in and scored the game-winning goal for Sebastián Battaglia’s team 60 minutes into the second half, after opening the account when only 4 minutes had been played in the first half.

After seeing Benedetto’s pirouette, locals and strangers were amazed and the Peruvian defender was no exception. True to his style, the popular ‘Rayo’ moved his hand as if he had touched something hot, making it clear that he liked the definition of his teammate in Boca.

With goals from Darío Benedetto (4′ and 60′), Boca Juniors won at La Bombonera and is still in the race for the title of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The Peruvians Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula were starters and played the entire match at the ‘Xeneize’.

Boca Juniors presented a system to move the training field at Casa Amarilla. (Video: Boca Juniors)
Boca Juniors presented a system to move the training field at Casa Amarilla. (Video: Boca Juniors)

