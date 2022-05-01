Boca vs Barracas Central: the curious reaction of Luis Advíncula after Darío Benedetto’s scissor goal | VIDEO | RMMD | DTBN | Argentinian | ar | SPORT-TOTAL

Darío Benedetto met again with the networks this Saturday and not in any way. He did it with a double for the victory of Boca Juniors over Barracas Central by the Professional League Cup 2022. His second conquest was a real goal and blew up La Bombonera. One of the most curious to react was Luis Advinculawho celebrated in his own way the 2-0 of the ‘Xeneize’.

‘Pipa’ jumped in and scored the game-winning goal for Sebastián Battaglia’s team 60 minutes into the second half, after opening the account when only 4 minutes had been played in the first half.

After seeing Benedetto’s pirouette, locals and strangers were amazed and the Peruvian defender was no exception. True to his style, the popular ‘Rayo’ moved his hand as if he had touched something hot, making it clear that he liked the definition of his teammate in Boca.

WHAT A GREAT GOAL you scored ANIMAL … the gesture of @luisadvincula17 pic.twitter.com/BlUZSuiF5r – Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera (@la12tuittera) April 30, 2022

With goals from Darío Benedetto (4′ and 60′), Boca Juniors won at La Bombonera and is still in the race for the title of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The Peruvians Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula were starters and played the entire match at the ‘Xeneize’.