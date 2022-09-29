Bodies | The North of Castile

These magnificent veteran directors (David Cronenberg, 79 years old) see the future with tremendous pessimism. The Canadian director returns to his origins, another ‘Crimes of the Future’ in 1970, and at the same time summarizes his entire filmography with his specific obsessions. His vision of the coming times is disastrous and the film explains it masterfully. The changes will be great, in the spirits and in the bodies and these are the essence of the work, from the script with the great idea of ​​the neo-organs and from the realization with some images as powerful as they are unpleasant.

The film belongs to the future, to that future that Cronenberg invents. It begins with the murder of a child and ends with the conviction that man has no remedy. Sequences and dialogues that are not easy to understand accumulate and the characters make a kind of theater (the leading couple) or try to channel the inner beauty and life itself, as well as the vice that has been transmuted. Plastic eaters appear and the set is terrifying, surgery is the new sex and bodies are not like those of yesteryear.

This world that Cronenberg shows us is magnificently linked. You end up making it yours. The sequences follow one another in a leisurely rhythm and nothing repetitive. It is a cinema of the 21st century, a cinema that tackles mysteries and reveals others, a cinema that accuses an increasingly convulsive and stupid society. Something new? From the Canadian filmmaker’s own global work, something different. Excellent overall performance and perfect performance by Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, who even give immediate emotion to their characters, in a glacial and perverse universe that hopefully is not our future.