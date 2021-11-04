Bodø / Glimt – The fans are waiting: “The ridiculous fine to Mourinho makes us understand how afraid we are, the coach annoys the system”

Roma returns to the field on Thursday at 21:00 at the Olympic stadium to host Bodø / Glimt on the fourth day of the Conference League, with the aim of avenging the 6-1 suffered in the first leg and regaining the top of the group. Vocegiallorossa.it offers our readers the thoughts, feelings and mood of the Roma fans a few hours before the match.

Syria announces his presence at the Olimpico

Got tickets for Thursday #RomaBodo

I will never leave you alone – Syria (@docsiria) October 29, 2021

with Flavio which takes sides against part of the environment, taking the defense of Mourinho

L’#environmentomano it is already unleashing against #Mourinho because he does not play those 4/5 boots we have.We are fourth and we have been cheated in the most important games where you could have made another 3 points minimum.Removing those boots and relying on Mou is the only way out – Flavio 🚵‍️ (@flaviosamm) November 1, 2021

as well as Robbo

The print #romana attacks #Mourinho why he complains about the referees and why he uses them as an alibi.#Rapuano suspended#Maresca suspended#Bear almost suspended#FatePaceColCervello – ROBBO (@Er_Canaro) November 2, 2021

And Leonardo that continues

You can talk about the limits of Rome as much as you like, but Rome must be defended and protected from this mess. Come on Rome alè! ♥ ️#Mourinho #RomeMilan pic.twitter.com/uTx6hA763u – Leonardo Proietti Pannunzi (@ LeoProietti93) November 1, 2021

According to Pierpaolo, the arrival of Mourinho annoys the system

It seems to me that the advent of Mourinho on the Roma bench gives great annoyance to the system …#as Roma #Mourinho #RomeMilan #OfficialASRoma – pierpaolo cinque (@pierpaolocinque) November 1, 2021

while Stephen, listening to Mancini’s words after Roma-Milan, he takes it out on some Giallorossi fans

followed by The two wives who comments ironically

The Milan fans who say that make me die #Mourinho he complains about the referee to take the attention away from the roma #RomeMilan – Le Due Comari (@ le2comari) November 1, 2021

Mario goes on

L’ #As Roma, beyond the referees (I don’t get tired of saying it, the problem is generic), has heavy training limits (there is no #centrocampistaforte™ which we hope will arrive in January), of men, of pink, perhaps even tactics.

But to hear of boiled meat #Mourinho is absurd. – Mario Aiello (@mar_aie) November 1, 2021

with Silverpeer that the technician advises

#Mourinho he has to solve, by trying with a module change, 3 problems that are caught more in direct confrontations: the isolation of #Abraham in attack; the numerical inferiority in midfield; the external position of #Mikhitaryan which penalizes him and the team #as Roma #Rome – Silverpeer (@Silverpeer) November 1, 2021

And Danilo who, from now on, will only listen to it Special One

I think after listening to the radios later #RomeMilan I will only ever listen to one person, #mourinho from now on #Rome #as Roma – Danilo (@DaniloAglioti) November 2, 2021

Leo encourages Abraham

He works hard for the #Rome, encourages everyone, conveys the charge. Always keep giving your best, the goals will come.

Let’s fuckin go Tammy #Abraham #RomaBodo pic.twitter.com/JrkqrDRYNT – Leo (@leo_dp__) November 3, 2021

while Emma he lashes out against the decision of the Sports Judge, who fined Mourinho

The RIDICOLA fine a #Mourinho it really makes us understand how afraid we are … They understood that the American gentlemen have serious intentions.

I really think so this time@A league – Me (@Emmapia) November 3, 2021

with Mbuta75 that invites everyone to shut up

Halloween is past and still a lot of zombies keep talking about #Mourinho… pic.twitter.com/b7TynBWll9 – ❤Abracadabra❤ (@ mbuta75) November 2, 2021

In the end, Daniele comments on Mourinho’s expression during the pre-match press conference

Madonna how pissed off #Mourinho today at a press conference .. How nice when it is so madonna – danielefioravanti (@Killlx__) November 3, 2021

with Archangel which concludes with a thought about Bodø / Glimt