Body camera shows the work of firefighters during the Russian attacks

Posted at 15:38 ET (19:38 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The intense work of Kyiv firefighters seen in first person playing



0:54

Posted at 15:33 ET (19:33 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

This is the drone shot down in Ukraine, which would have been made in Iran


3:03

Posted at 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Despite having 30% of the infrastructure destroyed, Ukraine hopes to win the war in 6 months


1:23

Posted at 21:05 ET (01:05 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

This was the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system


0:34

Posted at 18:06 ET (22:06 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Up to 50 kilos of explosives contain the drones that Russia uses against Ukraine


3:38

Posted at 15:55 ET (19:55 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Underwater images show damage to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline


0:57

Posted at 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Russia bombs residential building in Mikolayv


3:02

Posted at 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The problems of Ukraine to shield the electrical system


1:26

Posted at 23:11 ET (03:11 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Kyiv police shoot down Russian kamikaze drone


0:38

Posted at 22:22 ET (02:22 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Ukraine carries out numerous daily exhumations


1:02

