Body found during search for kidnapped Memphis teacher Eliza “Liza” Fletcher

(CNN) — Memphis police found an unidentified body Monday about 20 minutes from where teacher Eliza “Liza” Fletcher was violently abducted three days ago. according to a tweet from the police department.

“This person’s identity and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Investigation is ongoing,” the tweet read.

Police have been searching the Memphis area for Fletcher, 34, since Friday. The mother of two was jogging around 4 a.m. when a black GMC Terrain pickup truck drove past her, according to surveillance footage obtained from the incident. A man was then seen getting out of the vehicle and “aggressively” running towards Fletcher and forcing her into the passenger side of the truck. Once both individuals were inside the truck, the vehicle remained in a parking lot for about four minutes before driving away, according to footage cited in an affidavit obtained by CNN.

The affidavit said police found “physical evidence that she suffered serious injuries.”

Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested Saturday after police found the GMC Terrain in a parking lot near her residence, according to the affidavit. The vehicle had the same distinguishable damage and partial license plate identification seen in surveillance footage of Fletcher’s abduction.

Abston attempted to flee after US Marshals located him nearby, according to the affidavit. He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering.

The suspect is being held at the Shelby County Jail on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to jail records. It is not clear if he has an attorney.

DNA on sandals led authorities to Abston

DNA recovered from a pair of sandals found near where authorities believe Fletcher was abducted helped investigators identify and arrest Abston, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage captured at a local theater the day before Fletcher’s disappearance showed Abston wearing what authorities believe are the same Champion sandals found at the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

Additional surveillance footage consistent with statements from Abston’s employer confirmed that the vehicle in question belongs to a woman associated with Abston’s home address.

Cell phone records also place Abston at the site during the time of Fletcher’s abduction Friday morning, according to the affidavit.

Fletcher’s damaged phone was found near the scene where she was abducted, CrimeStoppers Executive Director Buddy Chapman said, according to a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he saw Abston at his brother’s house after the kidnapping. Both the witness and his brother said Abston was behaving strangely as he cleaned the interior of his truck and washed his clothes in the sink.

Photos released by police show Fletcher running in the neighborhood near the University of Memphis. She was last seen wearing a pink running top and purple shorts, police said in an alert.

Fletcher is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes, police said.

His family is offering a $50,000 reward through CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest in the case, WHBQ reported.

“We wish Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help police apprehend those who committed this crime,” her family said in a statement shared by Chapman.

In a post on Twitter, the St. Mary’s Episcopal School said that Fletcher is a kindergarten teacher.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation he said in a tweet that he is assisting Memphis police in the investigation.

The suspect served time on a previous kidnapping charge.

Abston previously served time in prison for an aggravated kidnapping more than 20 years ago, court records show.

He pleaded guilty in November 2001 to a charge of specially aggravated kidnapping. He was released in November 2020, according to court records.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office told WREG that Abston was convicted of kidnapping a local attorney in 2000.

Three additional charges have been added for Abston since his arrest Saturday, according to Shelby County Jail records. Those charges include identity theft, theft of property of $1,000 or less and fraudulent use/unlawful possession of a credit or debit card of $1,000 or less, records show.

The charges recently filed by Abston are not related to Fletcher’s kidnapping, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ. The new charges relate to a theft report filed Thursday by a woman who reported that someone was using her CashApp and Wisley Card at gas stations without her knowledge.

CNN has contacted the Shelby County District Attorney and Memphis police regarding the additional charges.

CNN’s Anne Clifford contributed to this report.