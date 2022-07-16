Body horror arrives at the Mamm, with a new film by Cronenberg, The Fly

In a world permeated by synthetics and creepy technology, the body is transformed and pain progressively ceases to exist as people find erotic pleasure in exploring and understanding the body through surgery and art.

This is the scenario crimes of the future (2022), a film by Canadian director David Cronenberg in which he portrays a dystopia of a society obsessed with cuts on the skin as they embark on an artistic, philosophical and at the same time linked to the body journey while searching within themselves to learn about their organs or creating new ones. All to resignify its nature.

That search is possible with advanced technology that allows them to delve to study each other or establish more intimate ties that transform. It is explicitly in the trailer of the film, in the words of actress Kristen Stewart (Timlin her character): “Surgery is the new sex”.

The renowned filmmaker is distinguished by his uncomfortable and dark tone that he has already shown in other films such as The fly (The fly, 1986) in which, in a Kafkaesque approach, the protagonist is transformed into that bug, or his film crash: strange pleasures (1996), in which a traffic accident becomes the starting point for people to start finding eroticism in car crashes. Cronenberg is certainly tied to a subgenre of horror known as “body horror” (body horror in English).

For Juan José Osorio Villegas, coordinator of the Documentary Film Master’s program at the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, in this film Cronenberg returns to some topics that he had not emphasized in his recent films. “In this new delivery there is a return to the flesh, the visceral and the corporeal. There is a struggle between the autonomy to decide on your body: modify it, build it and the proposal for the development of humanity based on an evolution and the need to control freedom and rebel against institutions”, says Juan José.