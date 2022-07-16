Body horror arrives at the Mamm, with a new film by Cronenberg, The Fly
In a world permeated by synthetics and creepy technology, the body is transformed and pain progressively ceases to exist as people find erotic pleasure in exploring and understanding the body through surgery and art.
This is the scenario crimes of the future (2022), a film by Canadian director David Cronenberg in which he portrays a dystopia of a society obsessed with cuts on the skin as they embark on an artistic, philosophical and at the same time linked to the body journey while searching within themselves to learn about their organs or creating new ones. All to resignify its nature.
That search is possible with advanced technology that allows them to delve to study each other or establish more intimate ties that transform. It is explicitly in the trailer of the film, in the words of actress Kristen Stewart (Timlin her character): “Surgery is the new sex”.
The renowned filmmaker is distinguished by his uncomfortable and dark tone that he has already shown in other films such as The fly (The fly, 1986) in which, in a Kafkaesque approach, the protagonist is transformed into that bug, or his film crash: strange pleasures (1996), in which a traffic accident becomes the starting point for people to start finding eroticism in car crashes. Cronenberg is certainly tied to a subgenre of horror known as “body horror” (body horror in English).
For Juan José Osorio Villegas, coordinator of the Documentary Film Master’s program at the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, in this film Cronenberg returns to some topics that he had not emphasized in his recent films. “In this new delivery there is a return to the flesh, the visceral and the corporeal. There is a struggle between the autonomy to decide on your body: modify it, build it and the proposal for the development of humanity based on an evolution and the need to control freedom and rebel against institutions”, says Juan José.
What is body horror?
Cronenbergian horrors are closely related to body horror, a subgenre of horror film in which the body is subjected to grotesque or psychologically disturbing alterations. In science fiction literature an early story that hints is Frankenstein, of the English writer Mary Shelley. then it came horror cinema, which has evolved in its ways of producing fear in society.
According to Osorio Villegas, in the 1920s and 1930s, horror films appealed to agents outside of culture, a monster with origins in space or from other regions of the world that were little known in the West.
In the 1960s and 1970s, it focused on psychological terror that was already within the communities themselves, generating fear through people suffering from mental disorders and psychological games within the stories.
Later, in the 1980s, the wave of body horror began and Cronenberg became recognized by proposing bodies that were out of the ordinary, the standard. He begins to delve into modified, deformed or mutated bodies through visceral and violent elements.
Cronenberg’s cinema is called “the new flesh” by proposing modified or mutated bodies. Bodies that absorb technologies and weapons, bodies capable of creating new organs or eating plastic waste.
After eight years, the director of the new meat returns with this film. It premiered in Colombia on July 14 at the Museum of Modern Art in Medellín. His last function will be this July 17 at 4:30 p.m.
