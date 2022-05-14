Body of assassinated prosecutor Marcelo Pecci to be transferred to Paraguay | News

Paraguay will transfer this weekend the body of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, murdered on Tuesday on the island of Barú, Colombia, who was specialized against organized crime and drug trafficking.

The Paraguayan ambassador in Bogotá, Sophia López Garelli, declared that “all the authorities are doing everything possible to make this happen quickly; we hope that tomorrow he can leave, but we do not promise”.

On the other hand, the diplomat insisted that consular representatives are in charge of the repatriation process of the Paraguayan prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, and also added that the body will be transferred in a commercial plane.

The International Union of Judges expressed its strong rejection of the cowardly murder of Prosecutor Dr. Marcelo Pecci, Delegate Prosecutor for Organized Crime of the Public Ministry of Paraguay

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office is guarding the body of the Paraguayan prosecutor where the police experts carried out the techniques corresponding to the investigation, according to what was declared by the executive of the Secretariat for Returnees, Guillermo Osorio.

On the other hand, Ambassador Sophia López Garelli stressed that the journalist and wife of Marcelo Pecci, Claudia Aguilera, who is pregnant, “is going to receive her husband’s body in Paraguay.”

“She from the beginning and always wanted to accompany the remains of her husband,” said the ambassador. On the other hand, it should be noted that in March 2022, Marcelo Pecci was one of the prosecutors appointed for the operation that dismantled a criminal structure. It splashed national deputies such as Juan Carlos Ozorio and Erico Galeano, both legislators from the “Honor Colorado” caucus.