Body of Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela will be cremated in Cali – Cali – Colombia

the body of Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuelathe founding head of the Cali cartel, will be cremated this Friday in the capital of Valle.

Sources confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the body is being veiled at this time in a funeral home in the south of Cali in a private ceremony accompanied by his relatives.

The ‘Chess player’ died on May 31 this year in prison who remained confined in the United States after several health problems due to lymphoma (cancer of the lymphatic system).

During his 18 years in a United States prison, Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, through his defense, tried more than once to be allowed to be transferred to a prison in Colombia and die in his country.

Rodríguez Orejuela, 83, had been imprisoned in a prison in that country since December 3, 2004, after he was captured in Colombia in 1995.

Rodríguez Orejuela was initially arrested on June 9, 1995, in the cove of a house in the Santa Mónica Residencial neighborhood, in northern Cali. A court in that city sentenced him to 12 years in prison, of which he paid seven.

In the midst of a controversy, a court released him due to reduced sentences. But that didn’t last but months when they arrested him and he was extradited in 2004 to the United States, where the sentence was 30 years.



In that same year he had a heart condition, which was followed by diagnoses of colon and prostate cancer and hypertension.

In the covid pandemic, after becoming ill and being on the verge of death, it was elevated a request for freedom to end his imprisonment in Colombia.

It did not help, nor did the fact that he had already served nine years in prison in Colombia and 18 in the United States, where the days behind bars in his country did not guarantee him. His sentence would go until 2034 when he would add 95 years.

CALI