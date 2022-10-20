Body of missing Princeton University student found

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. near a residential building on campus (Source: Princeton University)

(CNN) — The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced. in a press release.

His body was found around 1 p.m. on the facility grounds behind the tennis courts, according to a statement from Mercer County Attorney Angelo Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., vice president of public safety for the school.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, according to the statement. There were “no signs of injury and his death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

In a statement, the university called the death an “unthinkable tragedy.”

“Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her,” the university said.

“We are planning an opportunity for students to come together and remember Misrach.”

Earlier Thursday, Eunetie’s family said they had been “kept in the dark” by authorities, according to her brother, who added that they are desperate for information and working to put together a timeline of her whereabouts.

Ewunetie, 20, went missing six days ago, prompting university officials to step up their search for the young man.

His family was particularly alarmed that he missed an appointment about his citizenship on Saturday, said his older brother, Universe Ewunetie.

“There are no constant updates or interaction with us,” he told CNN by phone Thursday, before the body was discovered, referring to campus authorities and the prosecutor’s office. “They really keep us in the dark.”

Universe Ewunetie said authorities told her the investigation will take time. “That’s something we don’t have, we don’t have time,” she said.

CNN has sought comment from the prosecutor’s office and the university’s public safety department on Universe Ewunetie’s claims.

Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. near a residential building on the New Jersey campus, according to the university. The institution first reported her disappearance on Monday and asked the public to share possible information about her whereabouts, as the public security department intensified search efforts.

“As part of the ongoing efforts to locate missing student Misrach Ewunetie, there has been an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus, including the use of a helicopter, drones and boats,” the university said in a statement. update to the community on Wednesday morning.

The university urged anyone with information relevant to the search to contact the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Authorities described Ewunetie as a woman with black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion. She is about 1.6 meters tall and weighs about 45 kilos.

In an email to students, W. Rochelle Calhoun, Princeton’s vice president for campus life, said Ewunetie’s family had contacted the school Sunday night to request a wellness check after several days in which he did not hear from her.

“Since Sunday, DPS has been actively working with the District Attorney’s Office and state and local police departments to pursue all leads in the search for Misrach,” Calhoun said in the email. “I’m sure everything is being done to find Misrach.”