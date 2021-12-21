Body Shape or body shape: types and advice

Types of Body Shape

By “shape” we mean “shape” and “body” refers to the body or the physical body. We know that the body contains an important whole of various dimensions, including a purely emotional one. The shape that our body takes also depends on how we feel, how we place ourselves towards the things we live, if we welcome them, if we reject them, if we make them our own. The body is organized on the basis of specific forms also in relation to the motor experience and eating habits. Sure there is a lot of literature on body shape, but we can also ask ourselves specific questions that help us understand the shape of our body.

For example, we can ask ourselves where we tend to accumulate fat and based on what, how we form muscle and if we find it difficult to create them, what differences are there between the upper and lower parts of the body, if we find areas of the body that are very asymmetrical or unbalanced with respect to each other.

Usually, as far as the women, we have a typical shape called a pear (or triangle), where the shoulders are small compared to the width of the pelvis and the body develops more in the pelvis area, as well as the tendency to accumulate fat occurs in that area. The apple shape (or reverse triangle) shows broad and well-defined shoulders and a body that tends to taper at the level of the pelvis. The hourglass body, on the other hand, has sinuous curves, pronounced hips, homogeneous shoulders and pelvis, well-developed buttocks, abundant breasts. The rectangle body, on the other hand, has a very lean, almost androgynous shape. There are few curves and the body tends to be quite angular: breasts not too abundant, thin pelvis, underdeveloped buttocks and slender and toned legs. These shapes are distinguished on the basis of various parameters, such as the size of the breast, lower back and waist, the width of the abdomen, hips and shoulders and the distribution of weight over the whole body. We find a diamond body when we are faced with a rather soft figure both in the shoulders and in the arms and which tends to put fat on the abdominal level. Finally, the 8-shape, typical of women who have very abundant hips and usually breasts too. As for the male aspect we find the rectangular type, on average angular and characterized by long lines, the subject with a bust that extends downwards (in a triangle), with broad shoulders and narrow pelvis (trapezoid), the subject with greater and marked difference between the upper part and the lower part with lines that tighten a lot on the waist (in a triangle), and the subject tends to accumulate fat in the abdominal area (in a circle or round).

For both the male and the female figure we can distinguish between ectomorphic, endomorphic and mesomorphic subjects. This is the distinction based on the main reference somatotypes. The first category includes subjects with hyperactive metabolism, who do not gain weight easily, who have long bones, broad shoulders and a very rational, reserved, introverted psyche. The endomorphic category, on the other hand, takes and accumulates weight easily, has curved and narrow shoulders, an abundant physique and usually expansive character. Mesomorphs, on the other hand, are thin and slender subjects with small bones and usually also a narrow pelvis.

Tips to better enjoy the body

Regardless of the shape the body takes at various stages of life, let’s try to organize some always valid advice and useful to better enjoy the shape of your physical body:

Evaluate tiredness

Try not to give yourself excessive judgments and criticisms when you feel that energies physical are over, you could risk being too strict. Both physical and mental fatigue greatly affects the way we perceive ourselves and risks leading us towards a certain frustration. When you feel tired, take your time, do something that recharges you and makes you feel beautiful. A face cream, a little pampering, something that brings you back to the center of your physical, emotional, mental and spiritual being.

Don’t make comparisons

What characterizes you has a unique, inimitable energy and aspect. Do not make comparisons with the bodies and energies of others, you risk hurting yourself as the mind is always bad when it starts making comparisons. We never fully know the size of others, but only what they show us. Be very lucid. Do everything you can to feel good in your body and act as you can to improve it, take care of it, enhance its qualities, choose the clothes and colors that enhance you.

Evaluate the menstrual phase

If you are a woman, do not underestimate the moment you are experiencing on a menstrual level. Every woman experiences her cycle differently and it becomes extremely important to take this into account to understand what feels good, what should be avoided, what we can change and how. The conductors become the hormones in the various phases. In the follicular phase – which often corresponds to the end of the cycle – the woman feels light, relieved, concentrates better, activates desires and projects. In ovulation, all hormones participate in seduction, in the sensation of beauty, of socialization, of affirming oneself in the full sense. In the luteal phase, estrogen drops and mood swings can occur. If the lifestyle does not satisfy our needs and what we want, the moodiness in this phase increases and also the sense of frustration. This in general, but for each woman a unique case must be considered. Many women live with amenorrhea, dysmenorrhea, disorders such as hypermenorrhea, polymenorrhea, oligomenorrhea and other forms. Menstruation is not necessarily experienced as a frustrating moment or a sword of Damocles on the neck. We can make it magical, doing rituals, reconnecting with the strength of the Moon, staying present with ours needs intimate and communicating with people who love us and, if necessary, with therapists we trust. Stay away from anyone who makes fun of you or takes you for granted in relation to the phase you are experiencing: menstruation should never be taken as a pretext, excuse or accusation, only as a fact to be respected.