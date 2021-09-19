Bodyguard: off to the remake of the film with Whitney Houston

S.i will see, because to many ads of this kind often follow as many denials, if not fallen into oblivion. In the case of the remake from Bodyguard however, there is already an assumption. It’s screenwriter Matthew López, enlisted to write a plot variation of the 90’s classic, directed by Mick Jackson and written by Lawrence Kasdan (The empire strikes again, The big cold).

The latter manufacturer of the new Bodyguard with his Kasdan Pictures, after he probably thought that a film that made over $ 400 million worldwide, worth a refresher. In reality, rumors about a possible remake have been circulating since 2011, since the ownership of the title is in the hands of Dan Lin’s Rideback.

Bodyguard, which cast?

The challenge with the 1992 classic it’s not just on takings, there is also a soundtrack to be produced. Because the protagonist of the film is a singer, and the actress who should play her better if she had the same status as Whitney; and why the soundtrack that came out at the time is best-selling of all time.

Thanks especially to I will always love you, a mammoth 14-week hit at number one in the US, written by Dolly Parton in the 70s, and transformed by Houston into the best-selling single by a female artist. And in an undeniably his own song (guy Respect by Aretha Franklin).

So who ever to call in the role which was Whitney’s – debut in Bodyguard – and Kevin – one of the producers of the film who for a split second also took an interest in Madonna as a star? Not simple. The hypothesized couples formed by him – handsome man in black suit with earpiece, Marine cut and little desire to joke – and she – malmostosa princess with dependent family but suddenly awakened by a guy a little stockfish but very protective – over time there have been two.

Loading... Advertisements

That means Chris Hemsworth / Tessa Thompson And Channing Tatum / Cardi B. One would have to focus on the second for safe friction and a certain experience of the avanspettacolo environment (they are both former strippers); on the first for a glossy product with good but more relevant protagonists in terms of beauty. Nothing confirmations though, only the certainty that with Matthew López we are in good hands.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

With the piece The Inheritance has won every American theater award; he was a staff writer for the cult series The Newsroom by Sorkin; signed a contract with Amazon Studios in 2020 and is writing a project that will be produced by, among others, Luca Guadagnino.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED