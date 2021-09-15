Bodyguard, remake coming soon? Warner Bros. has hired a writer!

It has been talked about for months now, but now it seems that something is really moving. As Variety exclusively reports, Warner Bros. hired screenwriter Matthew Lopez to write the script for a remake of Bodyguard, 1992 film directed by Mick Jackson and starring Kevin Costner And Whitney Houston. The film was one of the great titles of the nineties Hollywood cinema and was a great success with the public, with over 400 million dollars grossed worldwide. The critics, on the other hand, rejected the film: despite the various praises to the soundtrack, Bodyguard came nominated for seven Razzie Awards, including Worst Movie of the Year.

Lawrence Kasdan, screenwriter of the 1992 film, of Kasdan Pictures and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are expected to produce the remake. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds may, however, fill the role of executive producer. At the moment, of course, there is no news on the actors who will “replace” Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, but there are already full names: Tessa Thompson and Cardi B for the role of Rachel, and Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum for that of Frank. .