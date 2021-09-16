Bodyguard, the remake of the famous film with Whitney Houston is coming

One of the most iconic films of the 90s is about to return with a remake. Bodyguard it was released in theaters in November 1992 and immediately proved to be a success. Driven by the chemistry between the stars Kevin Costner And Whitney Houston, along with Houston’s unforgettable portrayal of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” the film placed seventh by grossing over $ 121 million. Subsequently, it also received excellent feedback in home video and cable. A success that led to groped the path of the franchise, an idea, however, without a sequel. Today, however, it is certain that the story will have a remake, with playwright Matthew López working on a new screenplay.

There has long been talk of a Bodyguard remake

According to Variety, the remake has been under consideration for some time, so much so that it reveals: “Lawrence Kasdan from Kasdan Pictures and Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer. Kasdan was the writer-producer of the original. Lin has been assigned to the property since 2011, which has seen a lot of speculation about the potential main cast for years. Actors such as Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have been named as protagonists, passing by Channing Tatum and Cardi B. No cast has been fixed for López’s screenplay at this stage ”.

With the right actors, it’s hard to imagine the remake of Bodyguard it doesn’t work as well as the first version. The original film was very simple – a bodyguard protecting a famous singer from a stalker – but the combination of Costner and Houston, plus Houston’s voice proved irresistible to the audience. Finally, remember that The Bodyguard is a 1992 film directed by Mick Jackson. The screenplay was originally conceived by Lawrence Kasdan for a film with Steve McQueen and Diana Ross in 1976.