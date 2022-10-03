Bodyguards of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne send a paparazzi to the hospital

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have not stopped making headlines in recent weeks due to the alleged state of health of the British. The Hollywood star has had her fans worried in recent weeks, but speculation increased when Robbie was caught leaving her friend’s house in tears. It now appears that the situation has improved considerably and both have moved to Argentinabut there they have experienced an unfortunate incident with the intervention of their bodyguards.

The two actresses were in a restaurant in Buenos Aires when her personal guard intercepted a paparazzi trying to photograph them. The victim, according to the Argentine press, was Pedro Alberto Orquera, who received such an attack that had to be transferred to a nearby hospital for an open fracture of the right elbow. According to Infobaethe events took place after 1 in the morning at the exclusive Patagonia Sur restaurant, an establishment that works behind closed doors.

Enlarge Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, in an interview for ‘Suicide Squad’.

In the complaint to which the aforementioned medium has had access, it is detailed that Orquera photographed Delevingne and Robbie without their consent, for which he was attacked by Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei MacNamara Callum. Neighbors alerted 911 and the hospital confirmed that the photographer had a fracture in the arm and polytraumatisms in the neck and head. At the moment he is under sedation and hospitalized waiting to be operated on his right elbow.

Margot and Cara have booked a flight to travel to the south of Argentina but they will not be able to count on the protection of their bodyguards, who for now face charges for “serious injuries”.

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne’s relationship

The two actresses crossed paths during the filming of ‘Suicide Squad’ more than seven years ago and things between the two flowed immediately. Over the years they have been seen together on countless occasions, laughing and enjoying themselves but also in other stages of worse condition. In fact, in recent weeks Margot has become Cara’s main support after in the middle of last September the British appeared at Los Angeles Van Nuys Airport in alarming conditions, unable to control her movements and walking nervously as if she couldn’t be still. Luckily, and to bury any kind of rumour, Delevingne appeared radiant at Paris Fashion Week.