Bodyguards of Margot Robbie sent a photographer to the hospital in Buenos Aires

On this Sunday, the attack by the bodyguards of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne against an Argentine photographer, who captured the stars during his visit to Buenos Aires. And he himself provided details of his health this afternoon.

“I have a cast on my right arm, my arm is very compromised and I don’t know if I’m going to lose it,” said the man from the Dr. Cosme Argerich General Acute Hospital, where he is hospitalized and waiting for specialists make a decision about one of your injuries.

“I suffered a brutal assault. It is not known if they are the couple of these people or the idiots who accompanied these two models and actresses. I saved my life by a miracle, I don’t know what would have happened if I fell head first to the ground, with the speed that these people had been chasing me. I received a blow from them and fell to the floor, ”said the photographer.

According to the man, when they pounced on him they tried to take his camera, break it and extract the images he had managed to get. “I suffered pathoterism. If they caught me, I was going to have an even worse time. They were going to beat me to a pulp, what I protected the most was the material”, describes the photographer.

And he added: “They did not take the material from me, it was what protected me the most: the material and my camera, my work tool. When I fell to the ground, he was blown up, but I was able to save the material”.

“The most unfortunate thing is the balance that this leaves: it leaves me immobile, unable to work or move. I am no longer going to be able to do any little changuita and I don’t know if I am going to get my arm back the way it should be,” lamented Orquera.