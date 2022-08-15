Bodyweight exercise for the back

In summer it is cool to train outdoors, but of course, most of the time we do not have material or fitness equipment. But most routines can be adjusted quite easily, even to be done at home. Bodyweight exercises in the park, pool, or beach are great for summer.

That said, there are some muscles that are easier to change your training than others. Leg days and upper body push sessions are easy enough to translate into bodyweight-only movements, but once it’s time to train your back, you may struggle to make much headway if you don’t you have pull up bar. And this deceptively effective bodyweight back exercise from trainer Faris Khan.

The lying back press may not seem like much of a stretch, but if you’re giving it your all, you’ll get a terrific scapular squeeze. And even better, your core will also get work.

How to do the lying back press

-Lie on your back, with your knees bent and your arms extended on both sides of your torso. Squeeze your glutes and abs to create tension.

-Press your forearms and elbows into the floor to raise your back. Keep your neck in a neutral position; you should not strain your neck to get up.

-Hold the elevated position for 2-3 seconds, keeping your upper back and core muscles contracted. Lower your back slowly.

-Perform 2 to 3 series of 10 repetitions.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io