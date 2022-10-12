Boehly dreamed of Ronaldo… and of this Frenchman! – Sport.fr

According to the Spanish press, the new owner of Chelsea had made Tchouaméni his priority before arriving at the head of the London club.

Arrived at the head of Chelsea this summer, the American billionaire Todd Boehly quickly wanted to put his mark on the club. Very involved in the Blues transfer window, he would have pushed to bring Cristiano Ronaldo (37) to Stamford Bridge before coming up against the categorical refusal of Thomas Tuchel. A point of disagreement between the two men who will later cost his place on the bench to the German coach. But CR7 was not Boehly’s only priority according to information from Sport.

In its edition of the day, the Catalan daily indeed explains that the new owner of the Blues had a crush on Aurélien Tchouaméni (22 years old). Author of an XXL season in the ranks of AS Monaco, the Frenchman finally joined Real Madrid this summer against a nice check for 100 million euros. Something to annoy Todd Boehly, who does not understand why Chelsea did not position themselves earlier on the file. The truth being that former sporting director Marina Granovskaia initially favored the Saul Niguez track – on loan last season with the Blues – before hoping to open negotiations with Monaco in January 2023. But Real Madrid have been much more fast and Boehly can bite his fingers.

