Boeing 737 plane, closed in the trolley at -50 degrees. The terrifying story of this man – Libero Quotidiano





AND’ survived -50 degrees in the landing gear of an American Airlines Boeing 737, flying from Guatemala to the United States. The feat was accomplished by a 26-year-old migrant, who thus achieved it Miami in Florida. During the more than one thousand kilometers of flight, the young man wore only a pair of jeans, a T-shirt and a jacket. The episode dates back to last Saturday. The 26-year-old, after getting out of the cart, took a few steps and then sat on the ground as help ran towards him.





The boy, however, came out of the cart unscathed, reporting only one principle of frostbite in the toes. The journey made by Boeing lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes, reaching – as he explains I read – an altitude of over 10 kilometers. That of the migrant was a desperate attempt to leave the country, driven by the desire to arrive in the United States. A desire that moves many of those who live in Latin America.





According to the Federal Aviation Administration, since 1947 they have been 129 people who tried to hide in planes to emigrate. However, almost all of them – about a hundred – “died of injuries or during the flight”. Someone, however, before the 26-year-old managed to save himself. It happened, for example, to a 15-year-old boy in 2014. The teenager survived a five and a half hour flight from San Jose, California to Maui, Hawaii. A journey spent with low oxygen and unconscious in the freezing cold.



