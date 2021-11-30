World

Boeing 737 plane, closed in the trolley at -50 degrees. The terrifying story of this man – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read


AND’ survived -50 degrees in the landing gear of an American Airlines Boeing 737, flying from Guatemala to the United States. The feat was accomplished by a 26-year-old migrant, who thus achieved it Miami in Florida. During the more than one thousand kilometers of flight, the young man wore only a pair of jeans, a T-shirt and a jacket. The episode dates back to last Saturday. The 26-year-old, after getting out of the cart, took a few steps and then sat on the ground as help ran towards him.

Immigration, landings out of control and Europe is silent: because Italy will sink

The boy, however, came out of the cart unscathed, reporting only one principle of frostbite in the toes. The journey made by Boeing lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes, reaching – as he explains I read – an altitude of over 10 kilometers. That of the migrant was a desperate attempt to leave the country, driven by the desire to arrive in the United States. A desire that moves many of those who live in Latin America.

Does the government close flights but facilitate landings? The African variant overwhelms Luciana Lamorgese

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, since 1947 they have been 129 people who tried to hide in planes to emigrate. However, almost all of them – about a hundred – “died of injuries or during the flight”. Someone, however, before the 26-year-old managed to save himself. It happened, for example, to a 15-year-old boy in 2014. The teenager survived a five and a half hour flight from San Jose, California to Maui, Hawaii. A journey spent with low oxygen and unconscious in the freezing cold.

Ostia, go into a restaurant to steal? He gets drunk and ... the tragic end of a Tunisian

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

China, three cases of Coronavirus in Shanghai: schools closed and 500 flights canceled

4 days ago

“What a race to be Italian” – Corriere.it

2 days ago

“I dissociate myself from the teenager Greta Thunberg” – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Wuhan, the US 007: “Covid” laboratory accident, but not a biological weapon “China does not cooperate

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button