Boeing admits responsibility for the 737 Max Ethiopian plane crash

Boeing has accepted responsibility for the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane crash, which occurred in March 2019 and claimed the lives of 157 people. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal which speaks of an agreement reached by the aircraft manufacturer with the families of the victims. The latter agreed not to pursue their actions to obtain punitive compensation or compensation. However, families will still be able to ask for a trial to seek compensation or reach agreements through mediation with Boeing.

In the agreement, Boeing accepted responsibility for the loss of control of Ethiopian Airways Flight 302, shortly after take-off from Bole-Addis Ababa International Airport. The plane crashed into arid terrain about 65 kilometers from Addis Ababa. There were no survivors. After the crash in Ethiopia, US authorities grounded the 737-Max until Boeing could fix the plane’s faulty software. In court documents filed with federal court in Chicago, where Boeing is based, the company admitted that its software was responsible for the loss of control of Flight 302 and that the 737-Max was in a “dangerous condition” to fly. .