Boeing and Airbus ask Biden to postpone the launch of 5G in C-band
After United Airlines, Boeing and Airbus also expressed concerns about the potential interference that the C-band spectrum of the 5G network would cause with some sensitive instruments that aircraft are equipped with, including radio altimeters.
In a joint letter sent to the United States Secretary of Transportation, Boeing CEOs, Dave Calhoun, and Airbus Americas, Jeffrey Knittel, urged the Biden administration to further delay the activation of the new C-band 5G services, scheduled for January 5, stating that it could pose a threat to aviation safety.
5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to operate safely, which could have a huge negative impact on the aviation industry. The impacts of implementing 5G networks are enormous and come at a time when our industry is still grappling with the pandemic
In early December, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued guidelines regarding interference on equipment that 5G could cause. The agency still plans to provide more information before January 5 but in the meantime has ordered a revision of the flight manuals for aircraft and helicopters to ban certain operations that require data from these instruments in the presence of 5G signals.
In the letter from Boeing and Airbus an analysis carried out by the commercial group is cited Airlines for America (A4A) that if the FAA 5G directive had been in effect in 2019, approximately 345,000 passenger flights and 5,400 cargo flights would have experienced delays, diversions or cancellations.
For their part, in addition to having agreed to delay the commercial launch of the C-band wireless service until January 5, both AT&T and Verizon, the two main US mobile operators, have already taken precautionary measures to limit interference. Measures which, however, would be insufficient according to aviation industry groups.
In addition, according to CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless communications industry in the United States, 5G would already operate safely and without causing harmful interference to air operations in nearly 40 countries around the world. This is the comment of Meredith Attwell Baker, CEO of CTIA:
Further delay will cause real damage. Delaying the release by a year would steal $ 50 billion from economic growth, just as our nation recovers and rebuilds itself from the pandemic “,
The counter-proposal from Boeing and Airbus would require a limitation of cellular transmissions around airports and other critical areas. The call for the Biden administration is to work with the Federal Communications Commission to adopt this plan.