Boeing and Airbus ask Biden to postpone the launch of 5G in C-band

After United Airlines, Boeing and Airbus also expressed concerns about the potential interference that the C-band spectrum of the 5G network would cause with some sensitive instruments that aircraft are equipped with, including radio altimeters.

In a joint letter sent to the United States Secretary of Transportation, Boeing CEOs, Dave Calhoun, and Airbus Americas, Jeffrey Knittel, urged the Biden administration to further delay the activation of the new C-band 5G services, scheduled for January 5, stating that it could pose a threat to aviation safety.

5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to operate safely, which could have a huge negative impact on the aviation industry. The impacts of implementing 5G networks are enormous and come at a time when our industry is still grappling with the pandemic

In early December, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued guidelines regarding interference on equipment that 5G could cause. The agency still plans to provide more information before January 5 but in the meantime has ordered a revision of the flight manuals for aircraft and helicopters to ban certain operations that require data from these instruments in the presence of 5G signals.